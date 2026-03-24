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Tiger Woods to return to action in TGL with Masters looming

By AFP | Mar. 24, 2026
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Tiger Woods watches his drive on the sixth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament, in Austin, Texas on  March 29, 2019 [Eric Gay, File]

Tiger Woods will make a tentative return to competitive action when he plays Tuesday in the TGL golf league, weeks after the 15-time major champion said that the Masters in April was not "off the table".

The 50-year-old underwent disc replacement surgery in October, the latest in a series of operations and injuries that have kept the American great sidelined from top-level competition since the 2024 British Open.

Woods will play for Jupiter Links in the finals of the TGL, said the indoor simulator league, which combines technology with players from the PGA Tour.

Woods has won five Masters titles, the most recent an epic 2019 victory that ended his 11-year major championship drought.

He suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash.

The 2026 Masters at Augusta National are on April 9-12.

Speaking last month, he refused to rule out playing at the Masters.

He said he had progressed from chipping and putting practice to hitting full shots.

"I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again," he said.

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