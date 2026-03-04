×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Team Zamara crowned overall Golf Day winners at Karen Country Club

By Ochieng Oyugi | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

NCBA Pro Golfer Edwin Mudanyi tees off at the Corporate Golf Day at Karen Country Club [File]

Team Zamara emerged overall winners at the NCBA Corporate Golf Day held at Karen Country Club, posting an impressive 122 points to top a competitive field of 146 golfers and 20 corporate teams.

The four-ball team comprising Robert Muhia, Paul Kamoche, Ken Wendo and Judy Mwithali delivered a consistent performance across 18 holes to secure first place in the team category.

Total Energies, represented by Adele Tura, Jackson Ongubo, Martin Mutuma and Fred Makala, finished second with 102 points, while the Safaricom team of Eric Mugo, Chris Karanja, Martin Mabuya and Richard Gitahi claimed third position with 101 points.

In the individual categories, Kate Murima emerged as the Lady Winner with 39 points, while Edwin Omollo posted an outstanding 46 points to take the Men’s Winner title.

The tournament brought together corporate leaders and partners for a full day of competitive golf and stakeholder engagement. The event marked the return of the NCBA Corporate Golf Day, last held in 2018, and forms part of NCBA Group’s broader investment in golf as a strategic engagement platform.

Over the past five years, they have strengthened their footprint in the sport through initiatives such as the Golf Series and the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship, supporting both competitive and development-focused golf across the country.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director and CEO John Gachora underscored the importance of the Corporate Golf Day in deepening relationships and reinforcing the bank’s long-term partnership approach.

“Today’s turnout and the level of competition we have witnessed reflect the strength of the relationships we continue to build. The NCBA Corporate Golf Day is important to us because it brings together our clients and partners in a setting that allows for open conversation, shared experiences and stronger connections.

The event concluded with an evening gala and awards ceremony celebrating outstanding performances while reaffirming NCBA’s commitment to stakeholder engagement through sport.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Corporate Golf Day Team Zamara
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved