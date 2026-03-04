Kenyan golfers out to reclaim Victoria Cup

It's all systems go as Kenyan golf team seeks to regain glory at the 2026 Victoria Cup against hosts Uganda at the 18-hole par 71 Entebbe Golf Course.

The tournament starts today with practice sessions ahead of the main action kicking off tomorrow through Saturday.

The ten-man squad selected last month by Kenya Golf Union (KGU) led by captain Elvis Muigua of Kiambu Golf Club and including immediate former captain John Lejirma of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, are determined to reclaim the title they lost at Kipipiri Golf Resort Course, Nyandarua County, last year.

Muigua said yesterday that the team is very confident going to the tournament after having had a three-day extra training session at Naivasha.

“We had an amazing time with the players having the team work because Victoria Cup is more of a teamwork game, getting to know each other’s game and having good chemistry. Our team is definitely going to dominate the course and is fully confident in bringing the trophy home," said Muigua.

On his part, Lejirma said, “The boys have taken preparation seriously, with early sessions, structured practice and good energy throughout. So we are locked in and ready for serious business in Entebbe.”

Other amateurs to represent the country include Isaac Makokha, Daniel Kiragu and Krish Shah.

The juniors selected from the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Order of Merit are Junaid Manji, Tsevi Soni, Yuvraj Rajput and Mwathi Gicheru, with the wild card being taken by Kevin Anyien.

The four junior players, together with the wildcard pick, are all members of the High Performance Program (HPP), an initiative supported by The R&A, designed to identify, nurture and prepare Kenya’s most promising golfers for elite regional and international competition. [Maarufu Mohamed]