Magical Kenya Open: Karanga, Lejirma among five golfers boosted ahead of Karen showdown

Elite Amateur John Lejirma has maintained peak performance throughout the past year in preparation for MKO 2026 [Courtesy: Betika]

Five Kenyan players have received a major sponsorship boost ahead of their tee-offs at the 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open golf tournament at the Karen Golf and Country Club in Nairobi on Thursday.

Kenya amateur aces Michael Karanga and John Lejirma, and seasoned professional players CJ Wangai, Samuel Njoroge, and Justus Madoya,, were on Wednesday boosted by gaming firm Betika to a collective Sh 3.2 million ahead of the global golf showdown.

The funds are designed to cover tournament preparations, endorsement fees, and logistics, ensuring the players are in peak condition to challenge an international field of golfers.

"We are grateful for this kind gesture. It has made us ready for the tournament. Our intention is not merely to participate in Karen, but to compete at the highest level now.

“It is gratifying to focus solely on the game without financial concerns,” noted Karanga, who is optimistic about making the cut on Friday. Having maintained peak performance throughout the past year, Karanga conveyed a strong confidence that this year, a Kenyan will make a serious bid for the trophy.

Commenting on the kind gestures extended to the five, Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava stated,” This marks the third consecutive year of our involvement in sponsoring MKO players, and we remain committed to elevating Kenyan sports on the global stage.

“By concentrating our support on these five outstanding athletes, we aim to provide more targeted assistance to individuals who have demonstrated consistent excellence throughout the season.”

Mutava further added, “The talent present in Kenyan golf is undeniable, and we take great pride in supporting these athletes as they compete against the world's best at Karen Country Club.”

The 2026 team enters the tournament on the back of a stellar 2025 season characterised by record-breaking performances.

Lejirma arrives at Karen as the reigning 2025 KAGC Series Champion following a dominant year that included nine tournament victories.

He is joined by Karanga, the first amateur to qualify for this year's MKO after a historic win at the 2025 Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship and successful title defences at the Sigona Bowl and Kiambu Open.

On the professional front, Njoroge heads to the MKO on the backdrop of a significant triumph at the PGK Equator Tour series in Diani late last year.

He is bolstered by the experience of his brother Wangai, who is also buoyed by a recent course record of 6-under-par set at the VetLab Sports Club during the Sunshine Development Tour- East Africa Swing (SDT-EAS)

Resilient Madoya is also motivated ahead of the MKO following his robust season across the East African region, which saw him nail a top-tier finish in the Rwandan leg of the SDT-EAS.

The 2026 Magical Kenya Open is expected to attract over 25,000 spectators and a full field of 144 players from more than 30 countries. Kenya brings the largest international contingent with 18 players – 12 professionals and 6 amateurs - followed by South Africa with 17 players, led by defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk.