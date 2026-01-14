Akoth, Obonyo emerge victorious at Nyali tournament

Carren Akoth in action at Nyali Golf and Country Club Course, Mombasa on Monday. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

It was a memorable moment for Coast golf caddies who took a day off their usual routine of carrying golf bags to display their skills at the Nyali Golf and Country Club Course in Mombasa County on Monday.

Home club's caddies Carren Akoth and Fredrick Obonyo did not disappoint after dominating the par 71 course to claim the top spots during the club’s lady captain Hilda Mugure’s week-long tournament that teed off on Sunday with juniors’ event.

Playing off handicap 16, Akoth recorded 13 over par 84 gross to emerge the overall lady gross winner while handicap 4 Obonyo played a level par 71 gross to claim the top gross spot in the men's side.

"Wow, this is incredible. I'm blown away by the trust placed in me and finally got the win. The win means everything to me and shows that hard work pays off. Thanks to my colleagues, sponsors and everyone who supported me. I’m grateful for this opportunity and Looking forward to the next challenge,” said Akoth.

Handicap 44 Ruth Awino brought 68 nett to emerge the lady nett winner while handicap 11 Glorious Mwende on 72 nett and handicap 31 Mary Chizi with 73 nett were the nett runners-up and third-placed respectively.

The men net winner with a score of 71 nett was handicap 11 Francis Murimi, as handicap 5 Amos Mutisya claimed the runners up spot on a countback score of 73 nett after tying on the same score with third-placed handicap 9 Patrick Munga.