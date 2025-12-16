×
Patel proves age is just a number after December Mug win in Kisumu

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 16, 2025

Bhupi Patel in action during a past tournament at Nyanza Golf Club on February 15, 2025. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Bhupi Patel showed that age is only a number after producing a strong performance to win the December Mug of the Month at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu.

The 75-year-old golfer emerged as the overall winner with a solid nett score of 60, proving he is still ageing like fine wine on the fairways located at the shores of Lake Victoria.

Patel’s calm approach and steady putting helped him stay ahead of the pack in a tournament that attracted golfers of different age groups, beating the scorching sun to emerge top.

In Division A, Lilian Kongani was among the standout performers. Kongani, who also doubles as the junior convener, claimed the Division A winner’s prize with a nett score of 69, while Joseph Atito finished as the runner-up after posting 71. 

Tabitha Ojwang took the winner’s slot in Division B with a score of 68, edging out B. M. Shah, who finished runner-up on the same score but lost on countback. 

In Division C, Odera starred by winning the category with a nett score of 60, while M. Nyongesa settled for second place with 68.

The December Babies category saw Vitalia Asewe shine as the winner with an impressive 72, ahead of Shem Rakewa, who finished runner-up on 75. 

Among the juniors, 15-year-old Melody Ushuhuda turned heads by winning the junior prize with a score of 71, her second consecutive podium finish following last week's Rumo Junior Golf triumph.

Guest winner honours went to Kakamega Golf captain Ronald Omondi, who carded 68. 

Special prizes were also handed out, with S. Bolo winning the longest drive for men and Cornila Obare taking the ladies’ longest drive. Brenda Aida claimed the nearest-to-the-pin prize for ladies, while Conslate Achieng went home with the best effort.

.

