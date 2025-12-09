Kenya's pride: Kibugu, Wafula punch Sunshine Tour tickets

KOGL chairman Patrick Obath awards Njoroge Kibugu during the Thika Greens Leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing. [Sunshine Tour]

Kenya’s golf sensations Njoroge Kibugu and Naomi Wafula have made history as the first Kenyans to have ever earned a global tour card, punching tickets to next season’s prestigious Sunshine Tour and Sunshine Ladies Tour in that order.

The duo achieved the feat following their strong performances throughout the inaugural season of the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) - East Africa Swing that graced the East African countries.

They become the first Kenyans and East African golfers to earn full tour cards to major professional and global golf events.

Kibugu secured his Sunshine Tour card directly by winning three SDT events this season at Thika Greens Golf Resort, Nyali Golf Club and Vetlab Sports Club.

His consistent run has placed him firmly at the top of the SDT standings and confirmed him as the first Kenyan and first East African to earn a full playing card on a global professional tour.

For his stellar performance in the SDT, he has climbed 1,896 places on the Official World Golf Ranking, moving from 3,508 before the start of the championship to 1,612 currently – making him the highest-ranked East African in the world.

On the other hand, Wafula earned her card to the Sunshine Ladies Tour after an outstanding season where she made seven out of eight cuts on the SDT

Wafula is currently ranked 18th on the SDT Order of Merit and is the highest ranked female player on the Tour.

Her performances throughout the season have confirmed her status as one of the region’s rising professionals.

Elated Kibugu said earning the coveted card was a major moment in his young golfing career.

“It really means a lot to be the first Kenyan to secure a Sunshine Tour card. I am very grateful for SDT who gave us this opportunity. I am excited to showcase my talent at the next level globally,” Kibugu told Standard Sports.

“The SDT has been very important because right now it is the only way to get to a championship across the globe, apart from the Kenya Open,” Kibugu said.

Kibugu added that this achievement has shown young golfers that it is very possible to make it in the sport.

“Getting this card proves that players from this region can move up. For juniors coming up they now see a clear pathway and that there is something big to play for. My goal is to keep my card for the full season and try to get into the top ten as many times as possible.”

“If I can get a win, it would be great. I want to gain as much knowledge as I can. I have played there before, and I believe I can do much better than I did. At 22, my long-term goal is to reach the major tours like the PGA Tour, LIV or the Asia Tour,” said Kibugu.

Wafula was the thrilling news was emotional for her and marked the fulfilment of a long-term dream.

“For me to be the first Kenyan woman golfer to get a global tour card through the SDT is amazing. It has always been my dream to play on a major tour and I was overwhelmed when I received this new development.”

“I am grateful to the SDT because it has given us a chance to play high level competitions here at home and that has opened the door for me to go international,” Wafula said.

She added that she hopes her journey encourages other girls to pursue their career ambition stating:

“I hope other young women will see that it is possible to reach international platforms through this pathway. My goal now is to play in all Sunshine Ladies Tour events next season and do my best in each tournament.”

Commenting on the historic accomplishments by Kibugu and Wafula, SDT East Africa Swing Promoter Charles Gacheru said this is a landmark achievement for Kenya and the wider East Africa area.

“After 125 years after golf was introduced in this region, we launched the SDT East Africa Swing in partnership with the Sunshine Tour of South Africa to not only create a series of events in Kenya and East Africa but to create a link to global golf,” he said.

Commenting on the exciting new development, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman, Chris Kinuthia, said:

“The entire golfing fraternity under the KGU congratulates Njoroge Kibugu and Naomi Wafula on this historic milestone which will, undoubtedly, enhance Kenya’s profile as a golfing nation.

“The achievements underscore the need for further investment in golf development in the country, from both an amateur and professional perspective and highlights the need for a sustained pathway such as the SDT and other Tours which elevate local and regional golf to global standards.”