Ushuhuda and Wekesa crowned junior golf champions in Kisumu

Melody Ushuhuda of Nyanza Golf Club follows her swing during the 2025 Rumo Junior Golf tournament in Kisumu on November 29,2025. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Melody Ushuhuda of Nyanza Golf Club and Lincoln Wekesa of Kenya Air Force shone brightest on Saturday as they topped a field of more than 150 junior golfers to win the overall titles at the Rumo Junior Golf Championship held at the Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu.

The 15-year-old Ushuhuda produced a calm and confident display on the sun-soaked Nyanza fairways to score 100 points, a performance that placed her ahead of all girls across the age groups. She credited patience and smart course management for her success.

“It was very hot and the course was tough, but I kept my focus. I reminded myself to play one shot at a time and not rush. That helped me stay ahead of the rest,” Ushuhuda said after lifting the trophy.

Wekesa, representing the Kenya Air Force team, was equally impressive as he posted 78 points to emerge the overall boys’ champion. His victory came after a tightly contested day that saw strong competition from various counties and clubs.

The different categories also produced exciting battles. In the Below 7 category, Alma Marion (67) and Job Christopher (68) topped the girls’ and boys’ groups, showing great promise at a very young age. Their runners-up, Mary Joylie and Christian Ochola, both playing only four holes, also showed outstanding early talent.

The 8–10 years group saw Pendo Malaika dominate the girls’ side with 61 points, while Faraja Mulunda posted 91 points to win the boys’ title ahead of Jayden Nzuri.

In the 11–12 years category, Natania Annette (119) held off Joy Gift to top the girls’ group, while Emmanuel Brian’s 92 points helped him edge out Leo Mokaya in the boys’ contest.

The 13–14 years category was one of the most competitive, with Mary Kinuthia (90) beating Gianna Oketch in the girls’ division, while Allan Osoro carded 88 points to win the boys’ category ahead of Fadhili Mulunda.

Among the older juniors, June Lodukae (100) and Victor Noi (78) stood out in the 15–21 years girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively, showing maturity and control on the demanding layout.

Colonel David Rumo, the main sponsor of the event, praised the young golfers for their discipline and growing passion. He said supporting junior golf gives him great satisfaction.

“I find joy in helping these children because golf teaches patience, focus and honesty. When we invest in them, we build stronger players and better people for the future,” Rumo said.

Nyanza Golf Club Junior Convener Lilian Kong’ani expressed her delight with the growth of junior golf in the region.

“Our juniors are becoming more confident and competitive. The numbers are growing, and the talent is improving every season. What we are seeing today is only the beginning,” she said.