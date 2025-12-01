×
Wandere charges to victory at Thika Greens

By Mose Sammy | Dec. 1, 2025
Overall winner Macharia Wandere in action on the par-four 10th hole at Thika Greens Golf Resort, November 28, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Macharia Wandere fired a sterling round total of 73 gross to be declared the Artilla Golf Day Overall Man Gross winner at the long playing Thika Greens Golf Resort on Friday.

Playing off a handicap of 4, Wandere navigated the challenging layout to star in the highly competitive meet, where he dominated with a commanding score to win despite the impressive skill and determination across all categories. Not to be outdone, Jane Gikonyo, playing off a handicap of 11, claimed the Gross Lady winner prize with a solid performance, returning an 84 Gross.

In the hotly contested Men’s category, Joram Muhoro, playing off a handicap of 25, emerged as the Man winner after a tight race, clinching victory on countback with 42 stableford points. Finishing closely behind and taking the Man second prize was John Gicheru, playing off a handicap of 18, who rounded up with 42 stableford points.

The Ladies saw Carol Kibanya, playing off a handicap of 18, rise to the occasion, earning the Lady winner title with a strong score of 38 stableford points. Christine Muchoki, playing off a handicap of 34, took the Lady winner second prize upon securing a commendable score of 36 stableford points.

In the subsidiary category, some impressive scores were recorded, particularly from high-handicap players. Perminus Kariuki, playing off a handicap of 49, was the standout in the Subsidiary Man division with an excellent 43 stableford points. Rose Njiru, playing off a handicap of 49, bagged the Subsidiary Lady winner title with 41 stableford points.

Leading the Thika Greens Golf Resort members on the podium was Boniface Kariuki, playing off a handicap of 10, who carded a solid score of 40 stableford points.

Best among the visiting golfers was Alex Nyaga, playing off a handicap of a handicap of 24, upon chalking a compact score of 40 stableford points to claim the Guest prize.

Shining in the Junior category was youngster Jeremy Njoroge, playing off a handicap of 21, who managed to return a score of 25 stableford points.

The tournament also recognised consistency across both halves of the course. Benson Kimani, playing off a handicap of 14, took the First Nine prize with 20 stableford points, and Steve Kamau, playing off a handicap of 11, won the Second Nine with 22 stableford points.

.

