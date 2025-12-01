Charagu dominates 2025 Lady Captain's Prize title in Thika

Thika Lady Captain's Prize overall winner Isaack Charagu at the Thika Sports Club, November 28, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A huge field of 267 golfers converged at the Thika Sports Club (TSC) this past weekend for the 2025 Lady Captain Jessica Kimathi prize. Emerging victorious in the hotly contested overall category was Isaack Charagu, playing off a handicap of 14, who sealed his win with an exceptional score of 40 stableford points.

“I felt relaxed and was satisfied with my overall performance, especially reaching the greens on regulation, except on holes seven and nine. However, I struggled with my putting, partly because of the inconsistency in green speeds. Some were fast, others were slow, and the pin positions were equally challenging. Overall, I considered my game nearly perfect despite the putting difficulties,” Charagu stated.

The tournament featured a diverse field of participants from host TSC, guests, and sponsors, who showcased remarkable talent as they contested with tight scores recorded across divisions in the tournament held in honour of the current Lady Captain.

In the Men’s Division One. Senior chairman, Sir Edward Nyamu, playing off a handicap of eight, shot a steady round to emerge victorious with 33 stableford points. The corresponding Lady winner, immediate past Lady Captain, Lucy Maina, playing off a handicap of 18, put up a strong showing, carding 37 stableford points to take the top spot in her category.

The Division Two saw SM Kariuki, playing off a handicap of 16, and Millicent Kimathi, playing off a handicap of 22, both tying with impressive scores of 38 stableford points, winning the Men’s and Ladies categories respectively.

A standout performance in Division Three was delivered by Ian Irungu, playing off a handicap of 25, who matched the overall winner’s score with fantastic 40 stableford points to secure the Men’s prize, while Monica Kinyua, playing off a handicap of 31, took the Lady’s prize with a score of 34 stableford points.

Visiting golfers also made their way to the podium, with Secondina Kanini putting on the day’s best performance among all players, scoring an outstanding 42 stableford points to win the Guest Lady winner prize. Robert Muhita, playing off a handicap of 33, claimed the Guest Man winner title with 37 stableford points.

The future of Kenyan golf shone brightly, as young talent Bryton Lumbasio, playing off a handicap of 29, won the Junior prize with a superb 39 stableford points, closely followed by Anita Nyuguto, playing off a handicap of 22, as the Junior winner, second with 31 stableford points.

A special shout-out went to the Sponsor winner, Jitain Shah, playing off a handicap of 15, who shot an excellent 39 stableford points, demonstrating the sponsor’s commitment both on and off the course.

In the commercials, Moses Gatonye and Terry Gachoka impressed with the longest drives for Men and Ladies, respectively. Precision was key for Zacharia Mwaura on hole number four and Mercy Murage on the 11th hole, who took the Nearest to Pin awards.

The coveted Team Ball Prize was won by the formidable foursome of Walsh Irungu, Gabrella Wacuka, P Kanjuki, and Secondina Kanini, with a combined score of 39 stableford points. Meanwhile, Pheodor Mundia was recognised with the Best Effort prize for his perseverance after managing a paltry 11 stableford points.

The coveted Team Ball Prize was won by the formidable foursome of Walsh Irungu, Gabrella Wacuka, P. Kanjuki, and Secondina Kanini, with a combined 39 points. Meanwhile, Pheodor Mundia was recognised with the Best Effort prize (11 points) for his perseverance.