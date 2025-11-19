Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet

Marya Nyambura tees off on the par-three sixth hole during the 2025 Vet Lab Sports Club Captain Eric Karuga Prize week tournament at Vet Lab Sports Club, November 16, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The 2025 Vet Lab Sports Club Captain Eric Karuga Prize week kicked off with youthful energy and competitive spirit, cosponsored by the Communication Authority of Kenya and Lady Captain Caroline Muguku, on Sunday. The event attracted a total of 60 participants aged between three and 21, representing 10 clubs, including the host Vet Lab Sports Club, Ruiru Sports Club, Nyahururu Sports Club, Karen Country Club, and Sigona Golf Club, among others.

The tournament, a gross competition structured by age categories, served as a brilliant showcase for developing talent in junior golf.

Vet Lab juniors performed exceptionally well on their home course, especially in the youngest divisions. The six-and-under categories saw Elam Nguyo with a 58 and Nala Wairimu’s 59 gross secure top honours for the hosts. In the hotly contested 9-10 years division, Andre Mageto from Karen Country Club took the boys title with 47, while Lynette Zawadi of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) claimed the girls’ top spot with a 43.

The older boys’ categories featured thrilling finishes with Jeff Kibe from Thika Sports Club shining in the Boys 11-12 category with an 82, narrowly beating Vet Lab’s James Tino Macakiage, who posted an 87.

Palash Tank from Sigona Golf Club clinched the victory in the Boys 13-14 category. A tie at 84 saw Nick Nyairo of Migaa Golf Club take the win alongside Vet Lab’s Shayan Savani.

In the senior girls’ category (15-21, a dual-member golfer, Marya Nyambura, representing both Vet Lab and Karen, shared the top honour with Vet Lab’s girl Lady Captain, Rohini Shah, both with 89.

The tournament doubled as a moment of double recognition for the home club’s junior team, affectionately known as the “Mustangs.” Captain Karuga specifically presented a token of appreciation to all 30 juniors who proudly represented Vet Lab in the Nairobi District Junior League.

“Today is not just about the winner of this tournament, it’s about the heart and commitment of our junior program,” Captain Karuga stated. “I am incredibly proud of our Mustangs for finishing an impressive second in the Nairobi District Junior League, especially after a difficult start to the season. The dedication shows the bright future of this club.”

The event also marked the conclusion of the internal points-based Mustangs Championship for Vet Lab juniors, with Chloe Chiuri named the Mustang Girl MVP and Wahome Mutahi taking the Mustang Boys MVP award for 2025.

This model for junior golf development received accolades from various quarters, highlighting the ongoing revitalisation of the Vet Lab junior program, especially following the involvement of Golf professional, Shem Orwenyo and Junior Convenor, Eric Mugo.

Captain Karuga expressed great optimism about the program’s trajectory, confidently predicting a bright future for junior golf at the club.

“We are investing heavily in our young talent, and the passion we see here today confirms that investment,” the captain affirmed. “We aim to make the Vet Lab junior program a model for other clubs in the coming year. The collaboration between the leadership, the coaches, and the parents is truly setting the stage for success.”

The tournament was also a curtain raiser for the Girl Lady Captain, Rohini Shah, 2025 prize set for November 30 at the same venue.