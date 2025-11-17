Newbie Kandie wins title at Nakuru Golf Club

Roy Kandie (right) presented with the Old Mutual Golf tournament by Head of Retail and Branch Business, Charles Wachira title at Nakuru Golf Club, November 15, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

At the Nakuru Golf Club, the Old Mutual Golf tournament saw newbie, Roy Kandie, register a stunning score of 44 stableford points to claim the overall title and his maiden award.

Kandie, playing off a handicap of 28, saw his dedication to the gentleman’s game through regular practice upon being granted his handicap less than a month ago, while banking on a strategic approach and course management.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” he stated after his win. “I have been working hard on my game at the range for the past couple of days, and for it to pay off with the overall title is just incredible. The course was tough, but I managed to keep my focus and stay positive. This is a dream come true.”

There was stiff challenge across the various divisions and special categories, with several golfers triumphing.

Caroline Bwana carded the second-best score of the day, a commanding 42 stableford points to claim the Division Two title. Playing off a handicap of 29, she garnered 42 stableford points

Handicap 14, Abel Kimondo, finished with a commanding 39 stableford points to bag the Division One prize.

Veteran golfer Moses Kiragu, playing off a handicap of six, won the Gross title with 79 gross points.

Home golfer, Judith Mweni, returned a round total of 41 stableford points while playing off a handicap of 31 to secure the Lady winner prize.

Stephen Gachiu was declared the Senior winner, playing off a handicap of 14 upon returning a score of 36 stableford points.

Best among the visiting golfers was Patrick Matindi, who posted 38 stableford points to lift the Guest prize off a handicap of 12.

In the Nines, Micah Thuo bagged the First Nine prize with 23 stableford points, while the Second Nine prize was won by Simon Kuria with 22 stableford points.

Raphael Kimani and Ann Nduati won the Longest Drive Men’s and Ladies’ contests, respectively, while the Nearest to Pin Prize was won by Brian Nyaigero.

