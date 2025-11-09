Glitter meets the greens as Kassait wins crown at Royal Nairobi

Outgoing Lady Captain, Penny Wambui in action at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, November 8, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The weeklong Lady Captain Penny Wambui 2025 prize concluded on Saturday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, leaving a trail of glamour, elegance, and fierce competition in its wake.

The prestigious event, supported by over 30 sponsors and Friends of the Lady Captain, was a testament to the vibrant ladies' section, which saw attendees dressed in a striking code of red, white, and gold for the ladies and formal black tie for the men, marking a glittering end to a year of sporting excellence and community building.

Some of the key milestones highlighted during the presentation gala included the donation of over 20 kits to lady caddies, which went a long way in empowering them.

The Stroke Play Championship was claimed by junior star Cherono Chepkorir, while the Match Play Championship title fittingly went to the Lady Captain.

Perhaps the most impressive internal achievement was the Royal Ladies Premier League, which involved 33 teams and over 300 matches played throughout the year, demonstrating the depth of participation.

On the national stage, Royal Nairobi cemented its status as a dominant force. The Royal Ladies achieved a " clean sweep" at the Kenya Ladies Golf Union KLGU Match Play Championship, staged at the Limuru Country Club, with Wambui winning Division A and Ashley Awuor securing both Division B and the overall championship.

The Lady Captain noted that despite the many triumphs, the year involved significant hurdles, or distractions," which the leadership successfully overcame by fostering optimism and unity, emerging stronger from diversity.

The climax of the evening was the prize-giving ceremony, celebrating the phenomenal performances of the week. Immaculate Kassait, playing off handicap 36, was crowned the overall winner with an outstanding 43 stableford points.

Kassait, in her humorous and heartfelt acceptance speech, praised the event's beauty, glamour and impeccable organization. Sharing an anecdote of her sleepless night before the tournament - a perfect testament to the relaxed and pressure-free environment that contributed to her positive experience.

"I found that the key to success wasn't the pressure, but friendly banter and the relaxed, pressure-free attitude on the course. It made the win truly joyful." - Kassait

Awuor added another trophy to her year's collection, taking the Overall gross winner prize with a superb 75 gross off handicap 3.

Across the divisions, exceptional performances were registered with Fred Obwora stealing the show as the Men's winner with a magnificent score of 43 stableford points off handicap 25.

Joo Lee, playing off handicap 15, took second place with a fantastic 40 stableford points, while Joshua Siwa rounded out the podium with 39 stableford points.in third place

The Ladies' Division A delivered edge-of-the-seat drama with an extremely competitive leaderboard. Three players finished tied with an impressive 38 stableford points, requiring a meticulous countback to determine the ultimate winner.

Emerging victorious was Berline Okeyo, playing off a handicap of 14, who clinched the Division A title. She was closely followed in second place by Mary Cox, playing off a handicap of 20, and Eunice Wanjiku, playing off a handicap of 16, who secured third spot. Rounding up the top four was Caroline Kadikinyi, playing off a handicap of 17, with a strong finish of 37 stableford points.

It was equally competitive in Division B, as handicap 30 Kim Choi led the pack with an outstanding round, carding a compact score of 40 stableford points. The highest score recorded among the ladies secured the Division B title. The competition was tight for the runners-up position, with both Fridah Shiroya, playing off handicap 21 and Paskalia Koske, playing off handicap 22, securing 39 stableford points, with Shiroya claiming second place on countback.

In other notable results, Mary Gatere, playing off a handicap of 28, demonstrated her experience, winning the Pat Lady Captain category with a score of 37 stableford points, ahead of Njeri Kariuki, playing off a handicap of 23, who scored 36 stableford points.

Rosemary Kioni, playing off a handicap of 21, was the clear winner in the Senior Lady category with 37 stableford points. The rising stars were on display, Isidoro Muriithi, playing off a handicap of 34, claiming the Junior title with 36 stableford points.

The Sponso category saw Mary Miingi, playing off a handicap of 23, take the top spot with 39 stableford points, closely followed by Gideon Kipyakwai, playing off a handicap of 20, with 36 stableford points. In the Guest field, Isabel Imbuye and Christine Tiriongo, playing off handicaps of 29 and 45, were first and second, respectively, with 37 stableford points, a piece.

The coveted Nearest to Pin honors went to Annie Thoronjo, Lady and George Masese, Man. The Longest Drive competition saw Habil Waswani dominate the Men's field, while Pettie Ndolo powered her way to victory in the Ladies' category