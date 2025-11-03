×
Rivals left in the cold as Snow takes early lead in Sunshine Tour

By Standard Sports | Nov. 3, 2025
Mutahi Kibugu in action at the Sunshine Tour tournament in Naivasha. He is playing in the tournament alongside his brother Njoroge Kibugu. [Sunshine Tour]

Greg Snow took command of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Betika Masters at VetLab Sports Club, posting a brilliant 4-under par 68 to lead the 73 - player field at the seventh leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing. 

Snow, one of Kenya’s most experienced golfers, displayed his trademark composure and course management throughout the day.

Starting off at 10th, he made a steady par before briefly stumbling with bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes. However, he quickly recovered with birdies on the 13th, 15th, and 18th to turn at 1-under.

On his back nine, the Muthaiga Golf Club professional found his rhythm, adding birdies on the 1st, 4th, and 9th to close his round at 4-under par 68, two shots clear of a tightly packed field chasing him into Sunday’s second round.

“I started a bit shaky on the 11th and 12th, but I told myself to stay patient and keep trusting the process," he said.

"The birdies on the 13th and 15th gave me momentum, and after the turn, I hit the ball really well. VetLab is in great shape, but it’s also tricky, so you have to think your way around.”

Tied for second on 2-under par 70 was a group of four players, Njoroge Kibugu, Celestin Nsanzuwera of Rwanda, Grace Kasango of Uganda, and Mutahi Kibugu, each showing flashes of brilliance in a competitive opening day.

Njoroge Kibugu, a two-time winner on the Tour (Nyali and Thika legs), played a composed round marked by moments of recovery.

After starting with four straight pars, he dropped a double bogey on the 5th but immediately bounced back with four consecutive birdies to steady his round.

On the back nine, he picked up birdies on the 12th and 14th while dropping shots on the 11th and 17th to close at 2-under. [Standard Sports]

