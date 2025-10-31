Teen sensation Jacinta Njeri shatters glass ceiling in golf

Jacinta Njeri follows her swing during training at Vet Lab Sports Club. [KSFD, Standard]

New kid on the block and Kenya teen golf sensation Jacinta Njeri is hopeful to carry on with her meteoric performances on the golf courses that have seen her punch a ticket to the 25th edition of the Deaflympics Summer Games set for Tokyo, Japan, on November 15-26.

The Form Two student at Ngala Secondary School for the Deaf in Nakuru County is already inspired ahead of the global showpiece where she will represent Kenya alongside the experienced trio of Deaflympics golf bronze medallist Isaac Makokha, Gilbert Alikula, and Adan Wario.