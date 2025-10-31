All set for inaugural Savannah Greens Challenge

Machakos Golf Club’s lady golfer Mary Mwanzia, in action. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

It's total excitement as golf enthusiasts from Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui counties are set to tee off in the first-ever Savannah Greens Challenge Golf tournament at the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club course tomorrow.

This tournament, designed to promote unity, friendship and regional growth through sport, has attracted 150 players who will compete for top honours while strengthening ties across the three counties.

Action kicks off from 6.30 am with the team flight of J. Kimeu, F. Maithya, M. Musaki and F. Kyengo while last group will be at 13.32 pm with team flight of P.Nzusi, B.Chuma, D.Mwau, J.Munyoki followed by G.Machira M.Mwaneki, M.Ngami and S.Muoki at 13.39 pm.

The home club’s Kimeu, who is among the top players, has vowed to keep the trophy home.

“I will maintain a positive mindset, trust my swing, stick to my strategy and make smart decisions on the course. And though I know there are many skilled players, I will just stay calm and composed under pressure to play well,” said Kimeu.

Machakos Golf Club captain Edwin Saluny said their aim is to devolve sports and nurture county-level investment in golf.

He pointed out that the tournament underscores how devolution can be leveraged to expand sports beyond traditional centres, and by showcasing the game’s inclusivity and economic potential.

“Golf can thrive outside Nairobi. Counties must see it as a catalyst for tourism, youth development, and local enterprise,” said Saluny.

“The organisers hope to make the tournament an annual inter-county tradition, rotating across future venues once other counties develop their own courses. As the region’s golfers take to the tee, the message is clear: devolution is not only about governance, it’s about opportunity, and sport must be part of that journey."