Rono determined to defend Golf Park Open title

The Golf Park Open defending champion, Josphat Rono, practices ahead at the The Golf Park range, October 28, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The Golf Park Open defending champion, Josphat Rono, practices ahead at the The Golf Park range, October 28, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The stage is all set for a thrilling showdown as the fourth edition of The Golf Park Open tees off tomorrow at the nine-hole, tight links-style course at The Golf Park, Ngong Racecourse.

With a prize fund of Sh500,000 on offer, a strong pack of both foreign and local contenders is ready to defend their turf against visiting players in what is anticipated to be a fiercely competitive weekend.

The weekend-long tournament begins amidst a busy calendar for local golf, with some top players involved elsewhere.

South African Matthew Mortimer, from the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club (RJGC), playing off handicap +4.6, will be hunting for World Amateur Golf Ranking WAGR points in Ngong. Although he had a disastrous outing at this year’s Sigona Matchplay, where he missed the cut, he will be one of those to watch out for.

Recent rains have left the course in immaculate condition, creating an environment that vice captain Newton Ongalo believes will foster “shooting in red numbers” (low scores). The course’s defining feature – its short, tightly linked layout – remains the primary challenge.

Defending champion Josphat Rono, will be seeking to retain his title.