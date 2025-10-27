Julius Kioko swings to victory in King of the course final at Nyali Club

Machakos Golf Club’s golfer Julius Kioko, the ultimate winner of the King of the course, displays his trophy during the grand finale at Nyali golf and Country club course in Mombasa County on Saturday, October 25, 2025. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard].

There were celebrations in Machakos team camp after one of their own Julius Kioko was crowned the ultimate 2025 King of the course at Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa County on Saturday.

Kioko recorded a sterling 40 stable ford points to emerge the overall winner of winners in the ICEA LION King of the course grand finale that culminated at the par 71 course.

Kioko from Machakos Country club who is now set to represent the country at the 2026 Lekoa Classic in South Africa, was among six distinguished club qualifier winners in Omar Swaleh (Nyali), Bernard Muthuku Mutua (Thika Greens), Felicity Mativo (Ruiru), Purity Githui (Nanyuki) and Michael Kuto (Nandi Bears).

“It feels so electrifying to emerge victorious and I dedicate this win to my people of Machakos Club. It’s through their support that I was able to bring this trophy home including many prayers from my wife. It was not easy, having been low in the first nine, I raised my head in the second nine and my game plan worked. I extend my appreciation to all and hope to bring more glory from South Africa next year," said Kioko.

The tournament that was also the Nyali leg featuring 260 players, saw Cheruto Serem emerge victorious on a brilliant 47 stable ford points beating handicap 17 Tom Soigwa to the men winners’ slot by a single point.

Rishi Dodhia survived to claim the men runners up slot on count back score of 41 points after tying with third placed David Soars.

Rose Kinyanjui carded a count back score of 39 points to claim the ladies title, tying with Juliet Winja who was the runners up.

The best senior prize for those over 65 years went to Pervis Barnsley with 43 points and school boy Mwai Mariga brought 29 points to emerge the junior winner.

ICEA LION staff winner’s prize on 41 points was won Anthony Murage on 37 points, as Paul Kyengo with 41 points and Emmaculate Rotich on 40 points emerged the guest winner and runners up respectively.

Omar Ramadhan played 39 points to win the high handicapper’s prize for men and the same for the ladies was claimed by Tabitha Mayende on 39 points.

Nyali Club captain Omar Lewa thanked the organisers for bringing the tournament to the club, saying it continued to strengthen regional engagement and sports Leadership, further underscoring ICEA LION’s dedication to sports excellence and regional community engagement.

“Hosting this grand finale is an honour for Nyali and everyone had a memorable experience both in and off the course, promising to make it more enjoyable next year," said Lewa.

King of the Course Conveners’ captain Joe Mboya who was alas among a strong team of 50 players from Machakos said: “This tournament will continue to grow in prestige and participation each year. Our focus remains delivering a world-class golf experience while building a strong platform for sporting excellence.”

ICEA LION Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Philip Lopokoiyit thanked all the players for their participation in making the tournament successful saying this was the ninth leg of the King of the Course tournament and the seventh edition of this celebrated series for this year.

“It has truly been an exceptional year, one that has brought together over 1,500 golfers across the country. A heartfelt thank you also goes to the participating clubs across the country that have been part of this journey. You represent the communities and regions where many of our clients live and work, and your continued partnership has been instrumental in the growth, visibility and success of our series. We believe our success must also contribute to a sustainable future," said Lopokoiyit.