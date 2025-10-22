×
The Standard

It's all systems go as Standard Classic heads to Royal Club

By Ochieng Oyugi | Oct. 22, 2025
Anika Patel in action during 2024 Standard County Golf Classic Series at the par 71 Eldoret Club in Uasin Gishu County. [File, Standard]

The Standard County Golf Classic, Nairobi edition, heads to Royal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC) tomorrow with over 250 players expected to chase glory in the exciting golf event.

Eka Hotel Nairobi is among the partners who have come on board to be part of the thrilling golf showpiece themed ‘On the green course, for the green course. Tee off for action against climate change and make the day count’.

Nairobi edition of the series comes after the successful hosting of the Eldoret leg on June 14, supported by Eka Hotel Eldoret, which was won by hard-hitter Jesse Kipkorir.

Kipkorir fired 46 stableford points to make away with riveting prizes that included a two-night stay for two at the scenic Ol Tukai Lodge in Amboseli, including other exciting vouchers.

Among the players to watch in the Nairobi edition are RNGC captain Willy Mastamet, who has been spending time on the pristine par 72 course to sharpen his swings ahead of the tournament.

“We expect the championship to be very competitive, that is why I’m leaving no stone unturned in my preparation,” Mastamet told Standard Sports.

Club champion Kevin Juma is also set to swing to glory in the contest.

Other players to look out for include Njogu Kungu, who is inspired ahead of the competition with the cup he won during the Royal Strokeplay Championship held on the course two weeks ago.

“Seniors and juniors who plied trade for the club during this year’s Tannahill Shield will also be on the course to look for glory, they are already fired up,” RNGC golf administrator David Waweru said.

“Other players expected to give contestants a run for their money include Mwathi Gicheru and Kimani Gicheru. 

“Our captain Mastamet will also use the tournament to step up training for the 2025 Captain’s Prize set for the last weekend of November at the club.”

Waweru warns visiting players during the Standard County Golf Classic to be wary of holes 1, 10, and 11 that have water features.

.

