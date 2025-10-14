Lejirma set to join pro ranks

Kenya one John Lejirma celebrates after winning the Nyanza Hippo Pot at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on October 12. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s John Lejirma has announced plans to switch to the professional ranks after winning his third Hippo Pot title at the Nyanza Golf Club with a 1-under-209 on Sunday.

Lejirma revealed that his transition to the paid ranks will follow the conclusion of the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

The timeline allows him a full season to compete against top regional amateur talent before leaping into the pro ranks.

The announcement comes amidst a period of strong form and renewed professional opportunities in Kenyan golf.

Lejirma, who has a history with the Nyanza tournament, having won the Hippo Pot in 2022 and 2023 before loss to John Kamais of Nakuru Golf Club last year, credits his consistent performance and high motivation for the decision.

“Initially, my delay in turning professional was due to the challenges in the pro circuit, particularly the lack of competitive events. However, with the recent improvements like the introduction of the Sunshine Development Tour and PGK Equator tournament, as well as other opportunities, making the move has become much more appealing and practical,” Lejirma said.

He is confident in his game, saying that his focus is now on fine-tuning his skills rather than addressing any performance decline.

Even with his focus shifting to the professional ranks, his immediate goal is to maintain top Kenyan amateur spot against Ndumberi Golf Club’s Michael Karanga.

Despite leading Karanga by 260 points, Lejirma is not complacent. He emphasises the need to secure at least two more event wins this season to cement his top position.

His plan involves targeting high-point tournaments, which include the Uhuru Shield at his home course and other upcoming events like the Altitude Challenge at Nyahururu Country Club and the Nyali Open at the end of the year.