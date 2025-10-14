×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lejirma set to join pro ranks

By Mose Sammy | Oct. 14, 2025
Kenya one John Lejirma celebrates after winning the Nyanza Hippo Pot at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on October 12. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s John Lejirma has announced plans to switch to the professional ranks after winning his third Hippo Pot title at the Nyanza Golf Club with a 1-under-209 on Sunday.

Lejirma revealed that his transition to the paid ranks will follow the conclusion of the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

The timeline allows him a full season to compete against top regional amateur talent before leaping into the pro ranks.

The announcement comes amidst a period of strong form and renewed professional opportunities in Kenyan golf.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Lejirma, who has a history with the Nyanza tournament, having won the Hippo Pot in 2022 and 2023 before loss to John Kamais of Nakuru Golf Club last year, credits his consistent performance and high motivation for the decision.

“Initially, my delay in turning professional was due to the challenges in the pro circuit, particularly the lack of competitive events. However, with the recent improvements like the introduction of the Sunshine Development Tour and PGK Equator tournament, as well as other opportunities, making the move has become much more appealing and practical,” Lejirma said.

He is confident in his game, saying that his focus is now on fine-tuning his skills rather than addressing any performance decline. 

Even with his focus shifting to the professional ranks, his immediate goal is to maintain top Kenyan amateur spot against Ndumberi Golf Club’s Michael Karanga. 

Despite leading Karanga by 260 points, Lejirma is not complacent. He emphasises the need to secure at least two more event wins this season to cement his top position.

His plan involves targeting high-point tournaments, which include the Uhuru Shield at his home course and other upcoming events like the Altitude Challenge at Nyahururu Country Club and the Nyali Open at the end of the year.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Golf Tournaments Royal Nairobi Golf Club Magical Kenya Open Professional Golfers of Kenya
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference
President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference
Nyanza
By Isaiah Gwengi
34 mins ago
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is dead
National
By David Njaaga
44 mins ago
How couples can handle mismatched desires
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mps accuse Ogamba of misleading House on capitation
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Mps accuse Ogamba of misleading House on capitation
Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed
By Stephen Nzioka 2 hrs ago
Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed
Lecturers face sack as pay dispute paralyses varsities
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Lecturers face sack as pay dispute paralyses varsities
State House guard death exposes security lapses
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
State House guard death exposes security lapses
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved