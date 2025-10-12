Muchai swallows Sweet Banana's top prize

Mombasa golfer Lumatete Muchai in action during the Sweet Banana golf tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club course on October 10, 2025. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Mombasa lawyer Lumatete Walubengo Muchai came out blazing through the fairways to emerge the overall winner of the 2025 Sweet Banana golf tournament played at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa on Friday.

The handicap 19 player whose game has been low over the past months this time rose above all odds by recording the day’s best brilliant score of 44 stableford points to clinch the top prize, beating a team of 167 golfers in the daylong 18 holes’ annual tournament.

"I am indeed honoured to be at the podium after many months of absence. I would like to thank my amazing four-ball team, my family and friends for their unwavering support and also being thrilled to have emerged victorious in this tournament," said Muchai.

"It has been a fantastic day through the fairways, and this win came through strategy and perseverance, and I'm proud to have applied these skills to my game. As a lawyer and a golfer, I have today learnt that both require dedication, hard work and a willingness to take risks. I am proud to have taken the challenge and come out on top."

Gurbux Singh playing off a handicap of 6, brought in a 5 over par 76 gross to emerge as the best men's gross winner, while handicap 15 Teresia Odoo was the best lady winner with 83 gross.

Handicap 11 Faizullah Kudrati survived to win the men's prize for Division 5 to 12 players after tying on the same score with runners placed at handicap 3, William Kaguta, while handicap 10, Shem Tubei, was third, having scored 32 points.

Mary Mariga, playing off 18, carded 35 points to claim the best lady prize in Division A for players with handicaps between 5 and 20, beating handicap 19 Zaituni Mohamed to the runners-up slot by a two-point difference.

In Division B for players with handicap 13 to 18, Alpesh Malde playing off handicap 26 survived to take the top prize after tying on 38 countbackpoints with runner-up placed at handicap 17 Charles Ndegwa.

Handicap 22 Irene Mokua recorded 42 points to dominate the ladies' Division B for handicappers 21 to 36, while Mombasa Golf Club’s former lady captain Gladys Kasi, playing off handicap 26, claimed the runner-up slot on 40 points.

Handicap 30 Meshack Keter, on 40 points, won the Division C category for players handicapped 29 and 37 to 54 with handicap 35, David Kabacia recording 33 points for the runners-up slot.