Khanili proves too good for rivals at Nyanza Open

Nyanza Golf Club lady captain Lina Akello follows her swing during the Nyanza Ladies Open tournament in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Benta Khanili produced a brilliant performance to win the 2025 Nyanza Ladies Open Golf Championship held at the Nyanza Golf Club.

Khanili, who shot an impressive 88 gross, topped a strong field of over 100 golfers to claim the overall title in what was her first-ever appearance at the Nyanza course.

The event attracted golfers from across the Western region, including Kisii, Nandi Bears, Kericho, and Kakamega, as well as players from Golf Park, Ruiru, and Muthaiga clubs.

Speaking after her victory, Khanili expressed surprise at how comfortable she felt on the unfamiliar course.

“I had never played at Nyanza Golf Club before, but I found it quite easy to adapt,” she said.

“The greens were in great condition, and I really enjoyed my game. It feels amazing to win here for the first time.”

Khanili’s consistent play throughout the round saw her edge out strong contenders in Division A, where Junior Doris Mideva and Dorgas Bett tied on 88 gross but finished behind her on countback. Philys Kisuna came in third with 91 gross.

In the net category, Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chairperson Rosemary Mkok led from the front, winning the Division A net title with 72 nett. She was followed by Rosemary Obara with 75 nett and Mercy Wafula with 76 nett.

Mkok praised the high turnout and said the union was focused on growing women’s golf beyond Nairobi.

“It’s encouraging to see such enthusiasm for golf in the Western region,” Mkok said.

“We are taking deliberate steps to ensure inclusivity and equal growth across the country. Nairobi is doing well, but regions like Kisumu, Kakamega, and Kericho have great potential, and we are investing in them.”

In Division B, Cecilia Ahenda emerged as the overall winner with a gross of 92. The gross category saw Christine Riaroh win with 96, followed by Elizabeth Akinyi with 97. In the net section, Alice Gondi shone with 69 nett, while Lunar Magero came second with 74.

The Division C category saw Sharon Achieng claim top honours with 39 points, ahead of runner-up Faith Ogada, who managed 36 points.

Nyanza Golf Club lady captain Lina Akello thanked all participants and partners for making the event a success.

“We are grateful to everyone who showed up and supported us,” Akello said. “It was a fantastic event, and we’re happy to see golfers travel from far and wide to be part of it.”