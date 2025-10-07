Moraa swings to victory in Kisii Club tournament

Joyce Njuguini in action during the 2025 Kiambu Open at Kiambu Golf Club, May 9, 2025. [File, Standard]

Sharon Moraa claimed the top prize in the 'Changamka na Unicolour' golf tournament at Kisii Sports Club on Sunday.

Moraa scored 69 nett to clinch the coveted title as the overall winner and was also crowned the ladies medal winner.

Her fantastic form continued as she also hit the longest drive on course two, to dominate the ladies' field.

The men's category saw fierce competition, but Christopher Maato, won with 70 nett. Maato had an exceptional day by also bagging the mug winner prize and showing surgical precision to win the nearest to pin prize on course one.

Despite the generous prize waiting on the par-three 14th hole, no one could sink a hole in one. Adrian Monari came agonisingly close, making a two on the tricky hole, leaving everyone to dream about next year's challenge.

The leader board was tightly contested with Zachary Bichage securing the runners-up and Bernard Onsongo settling for third, both with 70 nett.

Elizabeth Mose emerged the lady winner with 74 nett while Frank Koko was the guest winner with 74 nett.

The first and second nines were won by Sarah Omingo and Frank Okoko on scores of 30 and 31 nett.

Omingo also took home the nearest to pin prize on course two, while Phillip Machuki picked the nearest to pin prize on course one.

Alanna Osoro was the junior winner after scoring 68 nett. Moses Momanyi, the senior-most golfer at the club won in his category with a nett of 79.

John Kumenda scored an eagle on the par-four ninth hole, a memorable moment for the player. The prize for longest drive on course one went to Adarsh Benn, while on course two, Moraa prevailed again.

The award for persevering the most on the course went to Josphat Amayo for the best effort of the day. [Mose Sammy]