Wambui powers her way to big victory in Ruiru

A sea of golfers descended upon the Ruiru Sports Club layout in Kiambu County on Thursday for a record-breaking benevolent fundraiser, the Reuben and Friends golf tournament.

A remarkable 221 golfers, a milestone turnout for the club took to the course, strutting their stuff in support of SME startups led by Edenbridge Capital and Lavington Motors, in collaboration with a diverse group of sponsors.

The night's top honours went to Natasha Wambui, who was crowned the overall winner with an outstanding 64 nett while playing off a handicap of 32.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Wambui thanked the sponsors and organisers, sharing that the day's win was a lesson in patience, focus, and resilience.

Other stunning performances were registered by John Kihungu, playing off a handicap of 26, who took the Men winner prize with a superb 66 nett. Hot on his heels was Stephen Kungu, playing off a handicap of 20, who not only secured the Men winner second prize but also powered his way to the Longest Drive Men award. Sir Joseph Kamiri, playing off a handicap of 17, rounded out the top three men with a solid 69 nett.

On the ladies' side, Immaculate Mbugua, playing off a handicap of 27, delivered a winning 67 nett to claim the Lady winner honours, ahead of Beatrice Waweru, playing off a handicap of 16, who finished as Lady runners-up with a score of 71 nett.

Other notable winners included James Waithaka, playing off a handicap of 39, who posted a phenomenal 60 nett to win in Division Two, and Lucy Wangari, playing off a handicap of 23, who dominated the Junior category with 68 nett.