×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Wambui powers her way to big victory in Ruiru

By Sammy Mose | Oct. 4, 2025

 

Outgoing Lady Captain Beatrice Waweru in action during Lady Captain prize 2022 at Ruiru Sports Club, March 5, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A sea of golfers descended upon the Ruiru Sports Club layout in Kiambu County on Thursday for a record-breaking benevolent fundraiser, the Reuben and Friends golf tournament.

A remarkable 221 golfers, a milestone turnout for the club took to the course, strutting their stuff in support of SME startups led by Edenbridge Capital and Lavington Motors, in collaboration with a diverse group of sponsors.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The night's top honours went to Natasha Wambui, who was crowned the overall winner with an outstanding 64 nett while playing off a handicap of 32.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Wambui thanked the sponsors and organisers, sharing that the day's win was a lesson in patience, focus, and resilience.

Other stunning performances were registered by John Kihungu, playing off a handicap of 26, who took the Men winner prize with a superb 66 nett. Hot on his heels was Stephen Kungu, playing off a handicap of 20, who not only secured the Men winner second prize but also powered his way to the Longest Drive Men award. Sir Joseph Kamiri, playing off a handicap of 17, rounded out the top three men with a solid 69 nett.

On the ladies' side, Immaculate Mbugua, playing off a handicap of 27, delivered a winning 67 nett to claim the Lady winner honours, ahead of Beatrice Waweru, playing off a handicap of 16, who finished as Lady runners-up with a score of 71 nett.

Other notable winners included James Waithaka, playing off a handicap of 39, who posted a phenomenal 60 nett to win in Division Two, and Lucy Wangari, playing off a handicap of 23, who dominated the Junior category with 68 nett.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Natasha Wambui Ruiru Sports Club Reuben and Friends Golf Tournament
.

Latest Stories

UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
Politics
By Brian Otieno
2 hrs ago
Inside MPs' plan to free Kenyans from clutches of rogue lenders
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
If US tour was to rejuvenate Gachagua politics it did the opposite
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

CS Murkomen blows taxpayers' millions on lavish forums
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
CS Murkomen blows taxpayers' millions on lavish forums
Show of might in Jukwaa la Usalama meetings across the country
By Sunday Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Show of might in Jukwaa la Usalama meetings across the country
No mercy: Jobless youth scammed, kidnapped, charged with terrorism
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
No mercy: Jobless youth scammed, kidnapped, charged with terrorism
UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved