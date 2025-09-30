Karanga hoping for win in Tanzania Open and third Goty title

2025 Nanyuki Open winner Michael Karanga at the Nanyuki Sports Club, September 28, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kenya's top amateur golfer, Michael Karanga, capped his latest victory at the 2025 Nanyuki Open at the Nanyuki Sports Club layout with an ambitious look towards a packed international schedule and historic third Golfer of the Year title hunt.

Karanga, whose final score of 1-under-71, 68, 76 (251) was enough to clinch the victory, acknowledged the challenging course set-up conditions, particularly on the final day.

He notably recovered from a difficult five-over on the front nine on the final day, rallying with a brilliant one-under on the back nine to seal the win.

"The course was definitely a challenge, especially with some tough pin positions on the final day. You want a fair course for everybody, and we must get that to ensure enjoyable and competitive play," he observed, suggesting that fair play is key to attracting greater corporate sponsorship.

The victory in Nanyuki has, of course, significantly intensified the competition for the prestigious Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Golfer of the Year award. Karanga has dramatically narrowed the gap with the current leader, John Lejirma of the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, closing a nearly 1,000-point deficit from two months ago to just 163 points.

Karanga, who already secured the award in 2023 and 2024, is now aiming for a legendary three-peat, an ambition he holds close to his heart. " My aim is to win the Goty award for three years in a row," he confirmed, adding that he is also competing with Lejirma for the distinction.

It was a great accomplishment for the host NSC players, who included Cyprian Bundi, Daniel Mwangi, John Mutaha, Jediel Muriungi, Gabriel Miungi and Charles Rob, who made the cut out of the eight who entered the competition.

Bundi finished second overall with a stellar performance, shooting 1-over-72, 72, 73, (217), attracting accolades from his home course's legion of fans who were in tow as he came down the final stretch.

The new week will see no rest for the champion. Karanga is scheduled to depart on Tuesday for the Tanzania Open. Following the tournament in Tanzania, he will return to Kenya to compete in the Nyanza Open - Hippo Pot tournament, opting to skip the Tea Fields Open, slated for Kericho next weekend.

"At the moment, I'm focused on closing the gap in the KGU points chase. It's also a big honour for me to be given the chance to represent this great nation in the upcoming Africa Region IV tournament in Madagascar."

​Looking further ahead, Karanga was selected to represent Kenya in the Region Four tournament to be held at the Golf du Rova Luxury Hotel, in Antananarivo, on November 25-29, 2025.

Chris Kinuthia, the KGU Chairman, named the team, which includes team skipper John Lejirma, currently leading the KAGC ranking, Michael Karanga, the second-ranked KAGC player, Elvis Muigua, the third-ranked KAGC player, and Junaid Manji, the top junior player.

This is a significant honour for the player, as Kenya has successfully won the regional tournament for three consecutive years (2022,2023, 2024).

There was great promise from the field of newcomers, who included rookie Lyndon Darker, from the Karen Country Club, who tied with Karanga on day one at 1-under-71 before he collapsed on the second and third day.

"The main challenge was mental pressure, but drawing valuable lessons from that experience and managing to recover and finish strong made it incredibly rewarding. I'm optimistic about returning stronger," said Lyndon, emphasizing the mental strength and recovery aspect of his golf experience.