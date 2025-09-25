Amateur golfers set for battle at inaugural Nanyuki Open tourney

Elvis Muigua in past action at Vet Lab Sports, Club, July 18, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The serene fairways of the Nanyuki Sports Club will become the epicentre of Kenyan amateur golf as the inaugural Nanyuki Open tees off tomorrow.

A new addition to the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC), this highly anticipated tournament promises a fierce and captivating competition, drawing the country’s top amateur golfers.

The Nanyuki Open is a significant expansion of the KAGC circuit, offering a crucial new platform for elite amateurs to test their skills and vie for valuable ranking points.

The excitement is palpable, with the biggest names in Kenyan amateur golf eager to add the first-ever Nanyuki Open title to their growing list of achievements.

Leading the charge is Elvis Muigua, the winner of the Malindi Open-Vasco Da Gama Cup and Diani Beach Masters last weekend, where he also donned the green jacket. Muigua arrives in Nanyuki as the man to beat, boosted by his recent victories.

That win was a testament to his composure and skill, as he triumphed in a dramatic three-way playoff against his formidable rivals, Isaac Makhoha and his mentor, Michael Karanga. His recent form and top position in the KAGC standings make him the clear favourite.

The competition will be anything but easy, however, as the field is packed with players capable of unseating Muigua.

Among the most prominent challengers is John Lejirma, known as “Kenya One” for his consistent top-tier performances.

Lejirma has had a remarkable season, and his recent impressive showing at the Sunshine Development Tour-East Africa Swing, where he pushed seasoned professional, Dismas Indiza, to a playoff, demonstrates his ability to perform under pressure against the best.

Adding to the intensity is Michael Karanga, a player known for his explosive and aggressive style. A mentor and clubmate to Muigua, Karanga is a perennial contender who consistently finds himself at the top of the leaderboard.

His second-place finish in the recent playoff will surely fuel his drive for redemption and a title victory in Nanyuki.

Not to be underestimated is Isaac Makhoha, whose inspiring journey and powerful game have made him a fan favourite.

Makhoha recently secured victory at the Railway Invitational after beating Karanga.

His clutch performance in that tournament, where he held nerve on the final hole to secure a one-stroke victory, proves he has the mental fortitude to go toe-to-toe with the country’s elite.

As the players prepare to take on the easily deceiving but extremely challenging Nanyuki layout, Muigua shared his strategy.

“My target is to garner maximum KAGC ranking points and possibly snatch the lead from Lejirma,” he said. “ I can achieve this by beating the course. I have never played in Nanyuki, but I will be there on Thursday (today) for a recce round. The recent wins have emboldened me and given me the confidence to trudge on.”

Nanyuki Club Captain, Michael Mwirigi is happy to host the event.

“We’ve waited long for this opportunity, and now that it’s here, we’ll give it our all,” hw said.

Club Trustee Peter Waweru said: “It is a great honour for Nanyuki Sports Club to host this tournament. We view this not only as an event but also as a legacy in the making.”