Kitale fairways ready to welcome KCB East Africa Golf tour

The 18-hole par 73 Kitale Golf Club will play host to the highly awaited 20th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour this weekend as top amateur golfers from around the country converge at the lush course for a competitive round.

Over 150 golfers from the different clubs in the country have registered for Saturday’s event, which is expected to tee off at 6:30 am for the morning action, while the afternoon tee is scheduled for 11:30 am.

The top team from the event will automatically qualify for the grand finale slated for December 5.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kitale Golf Club Captain Andrew Birir said: “For the third year running, we are immensely privileged to be part of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

"This competition has become a beacon of hope to thousands of enthusiasts who intend to sharpen their skills. We are ready for the event as the course is in its absolute best condition."

Recently, at the Nyeri Club, two teams booked their slots in the grand finale. They include Serah Githaiga, Rose Wamuyu, Patrick Mwaniki, Patrick Matheri, Lady Captain Perister Gaitho, David Maina, Daisy Mumbi, and Newton Wambugu, joining other teams that have already secured their places.

The tour has already reached over 2,000 participants and over 1,000 juniors through the golf clinics that ran concurrently with the series, highlighting its growing influence in fostering a golfing culture within the East African region.

“The tour is growing in influence and impact. We have touched thousands of enthusiasts since we launched these series back in 2023. Our focus is to continue inspiring the next generation of talent while also allowing amateurs to hone their skills to cement Kenya’s growing reputation as a golfing destination,” said KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru.

In Kenya, the tour has traversed Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisii, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kisii, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kericho, Nairobi, and Kisumu Counties.

Regionally, the tour has been to Burundi and Uganda. Tanzania is set to host its event this weekend.