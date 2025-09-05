×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Golfer Ainley to be inducted into University of Louisiana Hall of Fame

By Mose Sammy | Sep. 5, 2025
Pro Richard Ainley during a past Professional Golfers Association PGK event at Kiambu Golf Club, May 16, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Richard Ainley, a professional golfer from Nakuru Golf Club will be inducted into the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ainley is a former standout golfer for the university. Ainley's induction recognises his remarkable college career, where he set records that still stand today.

Due to a delay in securing travel documents, he will be inducted in absentia, via Zoom, at the September 5 ceremony.

"This induction means everything. I guess I won't go, but I'll have everything documented. Nobody else has. I'm missing out on standing in front of 100,000 people,"  an elated Ainley said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

A quarter-century after his final collegiate appearance, he remains the all-time leader in career scoring average, and his senior scoring average mark was never broken until last year. His four individual tournament victories also remain the all-time school standard.

His talents earned him the Sun Belt Conference individual medalist title in his first year at university. Ainley is one of the two Cajuns to win the Sun Belt Conference individual medalist title (joining fellow UL Hall of Famer Trey Coker) when he won the league crown in his first UL season as a junior in 2000. His chequered career spans close to 50 years

"Congratulations on this momentous recognition, pro Ainley. We are proud of you and are lucky to have such an incredibly talented athlete in our midst," Eric Nderitu, Chairman of Nakuru Golf Club said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Golfer Richard Ainley University of Louisiana Lafayette's Athletics Hall of Fame
.

Latest Stories

Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
National
By Ronald Kipruto
18 mins ago
How Kenya's wine culture is evolving: Viva Global's Meera Karia explains
Newsbeat
By Stephanie Auma
27 mins ago
Letter from Massachusetts, the citadel of American intellectualism
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved