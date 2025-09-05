Golfer Ainley to be inducted into University of Louisiana Hall of Fame

Pro Richard Ainley during a past Professional Golfers Association PGK event at Kiambu Golf Club, May 16, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Richard Ainley, a professional golfer from Nakuru Golf Club will be inducted into the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ainley is a former standout golfer for the university. Ainley's induction recognises his remarkable college career, where he set records that still stand today.

Due to a delay in securing travel documents, he will be inducted in absentia, via Zoom, at the September 5 ceremony.

"This induction means everything. I guess I won't go, but I'll have everything documented. Nobody else has. I'm missing out on standing in front of 100,000 people," an elated Ainley said.

A quarter-century after his final collegiate appearance, he remains the all-time leader in career scoring average, and his senior scoring average mark was never broken until last year. His four individual tournament victories also remain the all-time school standard.

His talents earned him the Sun Belt Conference individual medalist title in his first year at university. Ainley is one of the two Cajuns to win the Sun Belt Conference individual medalist title (joining fellow UL Hall of Famer Trey Coker) when he won the league crown in his first UL season as a junior in 2000. His chequered career spans close to 50 years

"Congratulations on this momentous recognition, pro Ainley. We are proud of you and are lucky to have such an incredibly talented athlete in our midst," Eric Nderitu, Chairman of Nakuru Golf Club said.