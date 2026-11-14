Harambee Stars stun Bafana Bafana with dramatic late fightback in Johannesburg

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Harambee Stars players celebrate Ryan Ogam's injury time equaliser against Bafana Bafana in their 2027 AFCON Qualifier played at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa on November 13, 2026. [Courtesy FKF Media]

Harambee Stars produced one of their most spirited performances in recent years, twice coming from behind to hold South Africa's Bafana Bafana to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

Substitute Ryan Ogam was Kenya's hero, scoring in the 90th minute to deny the hosts victory after Relebohile Mofokeng had seemingly handed South Africa all three points with a 77th-minute strike.

The result was a significant statement from Benni McCarthy's side, who had to overcome an early setback and a second-half deficit against a South African team that had won its opening two Group D matches.

It was also a night of personal milestones for captain Michael Olunga, whose first-half penalty took him to 35 international goals, equalling William Ouma's record as Kenya's all-time leading scorer.

Playing in front of their home supporters, Bafana started on the front foot and took the lead in the ninth minute through an unfortunate own goal by Valencia youngster Amos Wanjala.

Kenya were attempting to play out from the back when Mofokeng applied pressure on Wanjala. The defender's attempted back pass to Gor Mahia goalkeeper Byrne Omondi was poorly weighted and rolled into his own net, giving South Africa an early advantage.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead shortly afterwards, with Iqraam Rayners and Tshepang Moremi both getting opportunities. Moremi, in particular, wasted a promising chance after being set up by Mofokeng, lifting his effort over the crossbar.

South Africa continued to threaten, but Kenya gradually found their footing and were rewarded with an opportunity to level the contest before the break.

A cross into the South African penalty area was headed back towards goal before striking the outstretched hand of defender Thabang Matuludi. The referee pointed to the spot, handing Kenya a lifeline.

Olunga stepped up and confidently dispatched the penalty past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to make it 1-1, taking his international tally to 35 goals and drawing level with the legendary Ouma.

South Africa had an opportunity to restore their advantage before half-time, but Rayners was denied by Omondi from close range. The Bafana striker continued to be frustrated after the restart, with Omondi producing another important save when Rayners found himself one-on-one with the Kenyan goalkeeper.

Mofokeng also came close to scoring when his effort struck the post, while Lyle Foster headed over from a promising position as the hosts increased the pressure.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 77th minute when Mofokeng restored South Africa's lead. The Orlando Pirates forward combined with Foster in a neat exchange before arriving in the penalty area to meet the return pass and volley into the top corner, leaving Omondi with little chance.

With Kenya staring at defeat, McCarthy turned to his bench, introducing Ogam and Erick Otieno in the closing stages as the visitors searched for another equaliser.

The changes proved decisive. South Africa appeared to have done enough to secure victory, but defensive hesitation from Olwethu Makhanya presented Ogam with an opening. The Kenyan forward capitalised, driving towards goal before producing a superb low left-foot finish into the bottom corner to make it 2-2.

It was a damaging late concession for Bafana, who had controlled large spells of the contest but were punished for failing to protect their advantage.

Despite their difficult start to the qualifying campaign, Harambee Stars remain assured of a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya had opened their Group D campaign with a 1-1 draw against Eritrea before losing 1-0 away to Guinea. They were subsequently held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in a friendly.

South Africa, meanwhile, are competing for the group's additional qualification place, with only one other team set to advance alongside Kenya.

The two sides will meet again on Tuesday, November 17, under the floodlights at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi (7pm).