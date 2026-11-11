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Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

By AFP | Nov. 11, 2026
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 Winners and runners-up qualify from nine of 12 groups. In groups including 2027 AFCON co-hosts and automatic qualifiers Kenya (Gr D), Uganda (Gr H) and Tanzania (Gr L), only highest placed of other three countries qualify. [AFP]

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables before matchday 3 (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Morocco      2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Gabon        2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Niger        2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Lesotho      2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group B

Egypt        2 1 1 0 5 0 4

Angola       2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Malawi       2 1 0 1 3 4 3

Sudan     2 0 0 2 1 7 0

Group C

Coast     2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Gambia       2 2 0 0 6 3 6

Somalia      2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Ghana        2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Group D

Africa    2 2 0 0 7 1 6

Guinea       2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Kenya        2 0 1 1 1 2 1 - qualified as co-hosts

Eritrea      2 0 1 1 1 6 1

Group E

DR Congo     2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Zimbabwe     2 1 0 1 4 4 3

Guinea    2 1 0 1 1 2 3

Leone     2 0 0 2 2 4 0

Group F

Benin        2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Faso      2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Mauritania   2 1 0 1 4 3 3

C.A.R.       2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group G

Cameroon     2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Comoros      2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Namibia      2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Congo        2 0 1 1 1 2 1

Group H

Uganda       2 1 1 0 2 1 4 - qualified as co-hosts

Botswana     2 0 2 0 4 4 2

Tunisia      2 0 2 0 3 3 2

Libya        2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Group I

Algeria      2 1 1 0 5 3 4

Zambia       2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Togo         2 1 0 1 1 2 3

Burundi      2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Group J

Mozambique   2 1 1 0 5 2 4

Senegal      2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Sudan        2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Ethiopia     2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Group K

Rwanda       2 2 0 0 5 2 6

Mali         2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Verde     2 0 0 2 2 5 0

Liberia      2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group L

Bissau    2 2 0 0 5 0 6

Nigeria      2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Madagascar   2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Tanzania     2 0 1 1 1 3 1 - qualified as co-hosts

Note: Winners and runners-up qualify from nine of 12 groups. In groups including 2027 AFCON co-hosts and automatic qualifiers Kenya (Gr D), Uganda (Gr H) and Tanzania (Gr L), only highest placed of other three countries qualify.

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