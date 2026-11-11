Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

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Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables before matchday 3 (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Gabon 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Niger 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Lesotho 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group B
Egypt 2 1 1 0 5 0 4
Angola 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Malawi 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Sudan 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
Group C
Coast 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Gambia 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
Somalia 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
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Ghana 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Group D
Africa 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Guinea 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Kenya 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 - qualified as co-hosts
Eritrea 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
Group E
DR Congo 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Guinea 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Leone 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Group F
Benin 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Faso 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Mauritania 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
C.A.R. 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group G
Cameroon 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Comoros 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Namibia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Group H
Uganda 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 - qualified as co-hosts
Botswana 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Tunisia 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Libya 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Group I
Algeria 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
Zambia 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Togo 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Burundi 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Group J
Mozambique 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Senegal 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Sudan 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
Ethiopia 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Group K
Rwanda 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Mali 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Verde 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Liberia 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group L
Bissau 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
Madagascar 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Tanzania 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 - qualified as co-hosts
Note: Winners and runners-up qualify from nine of 12 groups. In groups including 2027 AFCON co-hosts and automatic qualifiers Kenya (Gr D), Uganda (Gr H) and Tanzania (Gr L), only highest placed of other three countries qualify.