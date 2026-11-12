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The Standard

Man Utd sack manager Carrick

By AFP | Nov. 12, 2026
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Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick has been sacked with USA boss Mauricio Pochettino expected to replace him. [AFP]

Manchester United sacked manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, with USA boss Mauricio Pochettino expected to replace him.

Former United midfielder Carrick led the team to an impressive third-place finish last season but they have taken just eight points from 10 games in the current campaign and are mired in the relegation zone.

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men's first-team head coach," the club said in a statement.

It added: "After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions."

Carrick's final game in charge was a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, after which he stressed he would not walk away and was looking to the international break as usual.

But the United hierarchy have decided to act in the hope of saving their season after a paltry three wins in all competitions.

Former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino would have an enormous task on his hands to revive a club that has never recovered from the departure of Alex Ferguson 13 years ago.

The Red Devils, once the dominant force in English football, have been overtaken by Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

United's next game is against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

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Michael Carrick Manchester United Mauricio Pochettino
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