Odhiambo's late Yamal-esque strike hands Emerging Stars precious advantage over Ivory Coast

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Humphrey Aroko in action for Kenya's Emerging Stars vs Ivory Coast in their 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations second-round, first-leg qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday., Nov 11, 2026 [FKF]

Andreas Odhiambo delivered a moment of individual brilliance to give Kenya's Emerging Stars a crucial 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in their 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations second-round, first-leg qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

With the contest seemingly heading towards a draw, Odhiambo produced a stunning solo effort in the 83rd minute, weaving past the Ivorian defence before calmly finishing to send the home supporters into celebration.

The late winner handed Anthony Kimani's side a narrow but valuable advantage ahead of next week's return leg in Abidjan, where Kenya will attempt to complete the job and move closer to securing a place in the continental finals.

The match had presented a stern test for the Emerging Stars, with Ivory Coast arriving in Nairobi boasting a squad featuring several players based in Europe. The visitors made their intentions clear from the opening exchanges, forcing Kenya into a disciplined defensive display.

Neither side managed to break the deadlock in the first half, with captain Kevin Wangaya helping to keep Kenya's midfield organised while goalkeeper Caleb Kramer remained alert to the Ivorian threat.

Kimani's charges, however, gradually grew into the contest and were rewarded in the 64th minute when substitute Henry Omollo broke the deadlock.

A well-worked move, initiated by Lawrence Okoth's clever delivery, opened up the Ivorian defence and allowed Omollo to finish clinically, giving Kenya the lead and lifting the atmosphere inside Nyayo.

But the advantage proved short-lived.

Ivory Coast responded with renewed intensity and restored parity in the 76th minute through a powerful volley that gave Kramer little chance of making a save.

The equaliser threatened to shift the momentum towards the visitors, who appeared to have recovered from conceding first. Kenya, however, refused to surrender their advantage on home soil.

With seven minutes remaining, Odhiambo took matters into his own hands, embarking on a brilliant individual run that exposed the Ivorian defence before finding the back of the net for the decisive goal.

The strike sparked wild celebrations at Nyayo, giving Kenya a deserved reward for their persistence and ensuring they will travel to Abidjan with the advantage.

Kimani was delighted with his players' resilience, particularly their response after Ivory Coast had equalised.

“I am proud of the boys because they never surrendered, even when Cote d’Ivoire put us under pressure. We knew this would be a difficult examination of our quality,” he said.

The coach also praised the impact of his substitutes, singling out Omollo and Okoth for their involvement in Kenya's opening goal.

“Henry came on and did exactly what we wanted from him. Lawrence also played an important role in that goal. These are the contributions we need from the entire squad,” he added.

Kimani, meanwhile, cautioned his players against getting carried away by the victory, reminding them that the decisive assignment awaits in Ivory Coast.

“We have won the first battle, not the war. Cote d’Ivoire will come at us strongly on their own turf, but we must carry this confidence into the return leg,” he said.

The Kenyan tactician, however, urged his charges not to approach the return fixture with a defensive mindset, insisting they should remain ambitious despite their first-leg advantage.

“We want to go there and play football. We respect Cote d’Ivoire, but we also believe in our ability. If we remain brave and take our chances, we can finish this job,” he said.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on November 17, with Kenya seeking to protect their advantage and secure progression to the final qualifying round.