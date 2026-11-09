Gor Mahia move joint top in day full of draws

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Shabana’s Biron Otieno battles for possession with AFC Leopards’ Tyson Otieno during their SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia moved to joint top of the FKF Premier League standings after being held to a 1-1 draw by Nairobi United in a match that headlined a weekend of dropped points by title contenders.

The record champions had to settle for a point after Nairobi United maintained their unbeaten record against them, despite remaining without a win in the league this season.

Alpha Onyango salvaged a point for Gor with a 40-yard screamer in the dying minutes of the match after James Seremba had put Nairobi United ahead in the first half.

The result saw Gor miss the chance to move clear at the top, with the draw leaving them sharing the leading position with KCB as the title race continues to take shape.

For Nairobi United, the point was another reminder of their ability to trouble the former champions.

Despite their poor start to the campaign, the Naibois have continued to frustrate Gor whenever the two sides meet.

At the Mbaraki Stadium, Bandari finally got their season going after edging Tusker FC 1-0 to register their first victory of the campaign.

Derrick Nsibambi scored the decisive goal shortly after the restart to give the Dockers a much-needed boost after struggling to find their footing in the opening matches.

The victory was a welcome relief for Bandari, who had been under pressure to turn their fortunes around.

For Tusker, however, the defeat was another setback after suffering their second loss of the season.

The Brewers had hoped to build on their previous victory over Ulinzi Stars, but Bandari proved difficult to break down and held on to secure all three points.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Kenya Police FC in an entertaining encounter.

Thomas Omole and Denis Iguma put the hosts in a commanding position, raising hopes of a home victory for Edward Manoah's charges.

However, Police refused to give up and staged a late comeback to rescue a point.

Nana Kusi Asante pulled one back five minutes from time with a stunning strike before Chris Ouattara headed home the equaliser in stoppage time.

The draw extended Homeboyz's winless run to four matches, leaving them stuck in the relegation zone. Police, meanwhile, stretched their unbeaten run to four matches and moved to nine points.

In Murang'a, Murang'a Seal and Ulinzi Stars shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw after the hosts twice fought back from behind to earn a point.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers climbed out of the relegation zone after beating Mathare United 2-1 at Embu Stadium.

Robert Karisa was the hero for Rangers, scoring twice to guide his side to an important victory.

Eli Asieche scored for Mathare, but his effort was not enough to prevent the Slum Boys from suffering their third defeat of the season.

wonyango@standardmedia.co.ke