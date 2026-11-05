King Kane commits: Bayern Munich lock down Ballon d'Or winner until 2029

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England captain Harry Kane. [FCBayern, Instagram]

Bayern Munich have officially confirmed a landmark contract extension for England captain Harry Kane, tying the prolific forward to the Bavarian giants until June 30, 2029.

The agreement puts an end to weeks of intense speculation and cements Kane’s status as the cornerstone of Bayern's long-term project under manager Vincent Kompany. The contract replaces his original deal, which had been set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Though financial specifics remain closely guarded by the club, early reports indicate the new terms represent the most lucrative contract in Bayern Munich's history, positioning the 33-year-old goal machine as the highest-paid player in European football on base salary.

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"I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans, and the city of Munich," Kane said following the announcement. "We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. My whole family is very happy here, and I want to win many more titles with this great club."

The blockbuster extension comes on the heels of the most dominant campaign of Kane's career. After completing his initial €100m transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023, Kane escalated his goalscoring exploits to historic heights.

Kane scooped football's highest individual honor after amassing a staggering 73 goals across club and international duty last season, leading England to a memorable World Cup run and Bayern to domestic dominance.

Since arriving at the Allianz Arena, Kane has registered an extraordinary 156 goals in 160 competitive appearances for Bayern. Beyond his club dominance, Kane recently equaled Peter Shilton’s all-time record of 125 senior caps for England, establishing himself as one of the defining international figures of his generation.