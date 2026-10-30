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Olunga, Okumu, Kibet headline Harambee Stars provisional squad for Bafana Bafana double-header

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 30, 2026
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Harambee Stars in a past training session [FKF]

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 36-man provisional squad for Kenya’s back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against South Africa.

The squad blends experienced internationals with emerging talent from the domestic league and overseas clubs as McCarthy prepares to face his native country in November, with Joseph Okumu and Michael Olunga among the headline inclusions.

Kenya will travel to South Africa for the first leg on November 13 before hosting Bafana Bafana at Nyayo National Stadium on November 17, with kick-off scheduled for 7 pm.

Despite Kenya’s automatic qualification for the 2027 continental showpiece as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the fixtures carry significance for McCarthy as he continues to build a competitive team ahead of the tournament.

Kenya seek their first win in the qualifying campaign after drawing with Eritrea and losing to Guinea in their opening two matches.

Stade de Reims defender Okumu is among the most notable inclusions after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off. The centre-back’s availability would provide a boost to Kenya’s defensive options, given his experience in European football and previous contributions to the national team.

Captain Olunga also returns to the provisional squad after missing the previous international window while recovering from injury. The Al-Arabi striker remains one of Kenya’s most established attacking players and will be expected to reach for glory, with the all-time goal-scoring record in his sights.

Goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who plays for South African side Richards Bay, has also earned a recall, while Danish Superliga defender Daniel Anyembe returns to contention after missing several matches in recent months.

Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango is another player attracting attention following a promising start to the domestic season.

Harambee Stars provisional squad for AFCON 2027 qualifying vs South Africa [FKF]

Young talent

McCarthy has also maintained his interest in younger players, with Spanish-based prospects Aldrine Kibet and Job Ochieng included in the provisional selection.

Kibet, attached to Celta Vigo, is among the young Kenyan players seeking to establish themselves in European football, while Ochieng has been developing his career with Real Sociedad.

The attacking department also features Ryan Ogam, who plays for Belgian club RFC Liège, alongside Lawrence Okoth of Bandari, Michael Olunga and Carlisle United forward Micah Obiero.

In defence, Exeter City’s Vincent Harper, AIK’s Stanley Wilson and Valencia youngster Amos Wanjala feature alongside established options including Abud Omar, Frank Odhiambo and Rooney Onyango.

The goalkeeping department comprises Byrne Omondi of Gor Mahia, Tusker’s Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo of Nairobi United, Otieno and Caleb Kramer of ADO Den Haag.

The provisional list also includes midfielders Manzur Okwaro of Stade de Reims, Marvin Nabwire of Power Dynamos, Alwyn Tera of Ararat-Armenia, Henry Ochieng of Slough Town and Zak Vyner of Wrexham.

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