Gor lay early marker as league race picks pace

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Shabana's Biron Otieno and Tyson Otieno of AFC Leopards in a SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia have made an early statement in the SportPesa Premier League, opening a four-point lead at the top after three rounds as the season begins to take shape.

K’Ogalo edged Bandari 1-0 to move to nine points from three matches, maintaining a perfect record and showing the value of winning tight games.

Their six goals scored and two conceded underline a strong start, while the gap over the chasing pack gives them early breathing space.

The race behind them is crowded. Newly promoted 3K FC, Mara Sugar, AFC Leopards and Shabana are level on five points, with Kakamega Homeboyz and KCB next on four.

3K made the biggest move among the chasers by beating Murang’a Seal 2-1.

The Nairobi side has collected five points from their first three top-flight matches, an encouraging return for a club playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Their win showed they can handle pressure against established opposition, after two draws had opened their campaign.

Mara Sugar have also settled quickly, bagging five points and are yet to lose a match. They drew 0-0 with Ulinzi Stars, a result that kept them among the early leaders but highlighted how difficult it can be to turn steady performances into wins.

AFC Leopards and Shabana shared a goalless draw at Nyayo, leaving both unbeaten on five points. Ingwe have conceded only once in three matches, while Shabana have yet to concede a goal, but their single goal scored so far points to a need for greater sharpness in attack.

Kakamega Homeboyz, with a match in hand, sit sixth on four points, while KCB are seventh after losing 1-0 to Posta Rangers. Tusker are eighth on three points but have played only once, making their position difficult to judge at this stage.

Murang’a Seal, despite scoring eight goals, have lost twice and sit ninth on three points. Their open approach has produced goals, but conceding seven has proved costly.

Nairobi United remain unbeaten after a 1-1 draw with APS Bomet, but three successive draws have left them on three points. Posta’s win over KCB lifted them to three points and offered a timely response after back-to-back defeats.

The other promoted side, Migori Youth, are adjusting more cautiously. They drew 0-0 with Mathare United and have two points from two matches, with one goal scored and one conceded. They will need more attacking threat to turn draws into wins.

Mombasa United, also making their Premier League debut, remain bottom with one point from three matches after a goalless draw against Kenya Police.

Their two defeats and three goals conceded show the challenge of adapting to the higher level, although keeping a clean sheet against Police offers something to build on.

Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars are also in the bottom three, each on two points. Ulinzi drew with Mara, while Mathare held Migori. With the season still young, the pressure is not yet decisive, but the lower-ranked teams must find wins soon to avoid being cut adrift.

wonyango@standardmedia.co.ke