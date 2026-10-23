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Kenyan girls face off with Chinese Taipei in ISF World Cup quarters

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 23, 2026
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Kenya's Marcy Odhiambo dribbles past her Mexican marker. [Elizabeth Mburugu, Standard]

After navigating a tough pool that had global football giants Brazil, France and Mexico, Kenyan girls now face a tough task against Chinese Taipei.

They will today clash with the Chinese in the quarter-finals of the ongoing International School Sports Federation (ISF) 2026 World Cup currently on here in Suzhou, China.

They booked a last eight spot after finishing second in Group B with six points. Kenya opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brazil but recovered to thrash France 6-1 in the second match, then registered an impressive 9-0 win against Mexico in their last pool encounter.

Their opponents, on the other hand, topped Group D with seven points from two wins and one draw.

Going into today's duel, midfielder Joan Ogola said they are prepared for the challenge and will be out to win and remain in the title race.

"We are set for this match because we understand that the stakes are very high because it's a knockout game. We must win because our aim is not only to play in the final, but also to bring the trophy home," Ogola said.

She added that they don't expect an easy match because the odds are in favour of Taipei, who are more at home than they are.

"It is a tough match because they are closer to home. However, we have learnt to play under pressure and I believe we have what it takes to compete against them and win."

Khadija Furaha in action against Mexico's Dulce Mendoza. [AFP]

Defender Emaqulete Odhiambo said that the backline must rise to the occasion and avoid conceding goals.

"A solid defence will be very crucial since we all have to turn up, play our roles well and get the job done. We have conceded two goals in the championship and henceforth, we don't want to concede more goals. We must be at our best," Emaqulete said.

Kenya will bank on captain Khadija Furaha, who has been key since the start of the competition, alongside Ogola, Beffine Ager, goalkeeper Iffy Norah, Marcy Odhiambo, Nancy Omondi, Ivy Otieno Emaqulete and Idah Ouma, who are likely to start.

In other matches, China One will exchange friendly fire with their second team. Morocco will lock horns with Germany while Brazil will tackle Turkey in the last girls' quarter-final match.

Kenyan boys yesterday chalked their first win after defeating Chile 3-0 in classification matches. Today, they will take on England in another seeding duel.

emburugu@standardmedia.co.ke

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Related Topics

Kenya Schoolgirls Football Football ISF World Cup 2026 International School Sports Federation
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