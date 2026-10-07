Benin full of pride at role in Lionel Messi's last dance

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Argentina's midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Benin's Sessi D'Almeida fight for the ball during the international friendly at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6, 2026. (Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

Football fans in Benin declared that it was "an honour" that the West African nation provided the opposition for Lionel Messi's final international appearance -- and most only had eyes for the Argentinian superstar.

Benin lost 3-0 in Buenos Aires in front of more than 80,000 spectators on Tuesday -- but the result was almost meaningless on a night on which one of the world's greatest ever players made his international farewell.

From neighbourhood to neighbourhood, screens had sprung up in restaurants and bars in the Beninese capital Cotonou so as not to miss a moment of the historic occasion.

"We're looking for a screen, even if we have to stand," said one young worker, hurrying like many others to find a spot in time to watch the action from Argentina that kicked off at midnight local time in Benin.

Although a few "Go Benin" chants rang out during the national anthems, those watching in Benin really only had eyes for 39-year-old Messi, aware that they were witnessing a historic moment in world football.

"It's an honour that Benin is the last team Messi faces," said Sylvestre Dagbedji, 34, a security guard and self-declared Messi fan.

"We'll always remember that it was against Benin that he retired from international football," he added.

Sitting nearby, Armand Folly, 27, a motorcycle taxi driver, said: "It's going to be tough for us Beninese. Messi is a great player. I'm so proud of him for his career."

During the match, supporters cheered the Cheetahs' efforts to break through the Argentinian rearguard, but applauded the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and former Barcelona forward every time he received the ball.

"I'm sad because Messi won't play anymore. He was excellent at Barca, I don't know who will be able to play like him again," said Toussain Kpadonou, a craftsman, who was gathered with around a hundred people in front of a giant screen.

The younger fans were also delighted to see the TV coverage of the final international appearance of a player who has lit up the football world for two decades.

"Messi is a god of football, the best player in the world. He performed so well throughout his entire career, from Barca to Inter Miami," said Destin Avere, 17.

In the 71st minute of the game, having already provided two assists, Messi stepped up to take the penalty to round out the score -- and the crowd in Benin erupted when the ball hit the back of the net.

Benin's defeat was already forgotten -- the crowd's only thought was for Messi. "We're going to miss him," said Armand Folly.