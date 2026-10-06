The Last Dance: Football prepares for emotional farewell as Lionel Messi plays final Argentina game

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Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

A defining era in modern sports reaches its curtain call tonight at the Estadio Mâs Monumental, as 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi leads Argentina out one final time in an international friendly against Benin.

Dubbed "The Last Tango" by organisers and local media, the match brings to an end a monumental 21-year international career that transformed Argentine football and cemented Messi’s place among the greatest athletes in history. Over 80,000 supporters snapped up every available ticket in less than two hours, eager to witness the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner’s final performance in the iconic sky blue and white shirt.

Messi’s international career began in August 2005 in an infamous friendly against Hungary, where an 18-year-old substitute was red-carded just 43 seconds after coming off the bench. What followed was a decade-and-a-half of intense scrutiny, heartbreaks in final after final, and a brief initial retirement in 2016.

The Last Dance. The Last Supper ? https://t.co/67TcOiEDSH — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) October 6, 2026

However, the second half of Messi’s international career delivered a dramatic storybook turnaround:

2021 Copa América: Ended Argentina’s 28-year major trophy drought by beating Brazil 1–0 in Rio de Janeiro.

Ended Argentina’s 28-year major trophy drought by beating Brazil 1–0 in Rio de Janeiro. 2022 Finalissima: Directed a dominant 3–0 performance against European champions Italy at Wembley.

Directed a dominant 3–0 performance against European champions Italy at Wembley. 2022 FIFA World Cup: Scored seven goals in Qatar, leading Argentina to their third world title in one of the greatest finals ever played.

Scored seven goals in Qatar, leading Argentina to their third world title in one of the greatest finals ever played. 2024 Copa América: Retained the continental crown in the United States, cementing an extraordinary period of back-to-back international silverware.

Following Argentina's narrow extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final in July, Messi signalled that his time with La Albiceleste was coming to a natural conclusion. His decision was solidified in late August following the passing of his father, Jorge, prompting Messi to finalise arrangements for a home send-off.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has crafted an elaborate evening of tributes surrounding the match. Members of the 2022 World Cup-winning team and former international teammates have been brought together to join pre-match and post-match ceremonies.

While key figures like Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are present, European club commitments prevented players like Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from attending, as their clubs declined release outside an official competitive window.

Messi will take the pitch wearing a unique, custom-designed No. 10 jersey created solely for tonight’s send-off. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, head coach Lionel Scaloni reflected on what it means to lead the national team into a post-Messi era:

"Messi leaves behind something that simply cannot be quantified," Scaloni said. "We will have to keep playing and building as a team, but the presence he brought to the pitch was completely unique. He elevated everyone around him, and that leadership is what we will miss most."

When asked if the iconic No. 10 shirt would be retired permanently, Scaloni indicated that no immediate decision would be made: "We won't assign the number 10 to anyone for this match window. After tonight, we will sit down with the federation and decide how best to honour his legacy."

Historic moment for Benin

While the night is dedicated to celebrating Messi, it also marks a historic occasion for Benin. The West African nation becomes the 64th and final different national team Messi will face in his international career.

For a country that has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, playing the reigning world champions at a packed Monumental represents an unforgettable milestone. Benin head coach and squad members arrived in Buenos Aires earlier this week, describing the opportunity to share the pitch for Messi's farewell as an enormous honour for their football federation.

When the final whistle blows tonight, Messi will step off the international stage with records that may stand for generations.