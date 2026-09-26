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Sinking ship? Benni McCarthy speaks out on troubles of convincing international players to join Harambee Stars

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 26, 2026
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Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy in a past training session [FKF Media]

Kenyan national team head coach Benni McCarthy yesterday offered an unfiltered, critical view of the off-field chaos holding back the Harambee Stars. He warned that persistent administrative dysfunction is directly ruining the country’s chances of recruiting top international talent.

For McCarthy, expanding Kenya’s player selection to include professionals in elite foreign leagues is vital to elevating the squad's standard. Bringing in seasoned players who face week-in, week-out demands in top-tier competitions raises overall quality while creating a hands-on learning environment for home-grown talent.

McCarthy explained how elite foreign-based professionals transform the national team setup.

"It will strengthen the team. It will give us more opportunities because you bring in more professional players, and the local players that we have, the young players that we have, can learn a lot from having players of that calibre. For example, Zak Vyner is somebody that we're regularly in contact with," McCarthy said.

According to the head coach, established foreign-based players bring a level of professionalism, discipline, and performance standards that naturally filters down to the younger prospects in camp.

However, past blunders continue to haunt those recruiting efforts, most notably in the case of defender Zak Vyner.

Vyner’s reluctance to re-commit to the Harambee Stars stems from a disastrous attempt to integrate him under a previous administration. After accepting a call-up and traveling to join the team, local officials assured him his legal paperwork was in order. Instead, on the eve of a crucial international match, officials informed him his documentation was incomplete, rendering him ineligible.

To compound the issue, the squad travelled to an away fixture, leaving Vyner stranded alone in Nairobi to deal with the fallout. Outlining the damage caused by that administrative failure, McCarthy explained:

"The problem with Zach is that he came under the previous regime. So I think because of the experience that he had, where he was here and dealing with the passport, getting his papers so that he can play, he was told that everything was organised," he said.

"He's ready; he can play, and then on the eve of the game, they told him no sorry, the papers weren't ready, so that is bad organisation from whoever was dealing with those kinds of things. So then the player ended up sacrificing wanting to come to play for Kenya, but the experience that he had was terrifying because then the team went and travelled away, and he got left behind. Because of that experience, he doesn't want to commit."

Despite these setbacks, the UEFA Champions League winner has stepped in to rebuild broken trust. McCarthy maintains constant contact with Vyner, working to convince him that the current coaching staff operates with higher standards. While progress is visible, he accepts that rebuilding confidence requires patience and empathy.

"Slowly but surely, I think we were making progress, and eventually he will come and try and get all the paperwork and passport sorted, and then we'll see him back in the national team," he added.

"But for that we have to just be a bit more patient because it's convincing someone that has had a very bad experience in the past. That’s the problem that we are facing with Zach."

Vyner’s situation is a single symptom of a much larger issue. McCarthy voiced intense frustration over the systemic hurdles, governance failures, and logistical missteps that continue to disrupt Kenyan football behind the scenes. Persuading dual-nationality players to choose Kenya now forces him to swallow his personal pride just to secure talent.

McCarthy laid out the stark reality of managing the Harambee Stars amid institutional turbulence:

"Whatever is happening in Kenyan football makes my job just almost even more difficult, with what goes on behind the scenes and how operations are being run. So yeah, players don't want to come to a sinking ship, basically," McCarthy said.

"So yeah, I have to do a lot of convincing, and I have to put my ego aside. To go on my knees and beg players to come and play. Because yeah, if you want to compete, if you want to not get another eight from Senegal, then you need the best players. So that's the simplicity of the matter."

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