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Kenya handed global U-15 challenge as FIFA opens new youth pathway in Azerbaijan

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 22, 2026
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Kenya’s Under-15 boys celebrate scoring against Djibouti [FKF]

Kenya’s Under-15 boys will test their emerging talent against four different football cultures after being drawn alongside Malta, Niger, North Macedonia and Panama for the inaugural FIFA U-15 Boys World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan.

The Patrick Nyale-coached side has been placed in Group Z for the tournament, which will run from October 22 to 31, 2026, in Baku, offering young players from FIFA Member Associations a new route to international competition.

Kenya received an invitation to participate in the maiden edition of the tournament, which is designed to give countries of varying football traditions and development levels an opportunity to expose their young players to meaningful international matches.

The first matches are scheduled for October 24, with the tournament marking the beginning of what FIFA intends to develop into a permanent feature of the international football calendar.

For Kenya, the assignment comes at an important stage in the development of a new generation of players.

Nyale's team has already gained international exposure this month through the CAF African Schools Football Championship CECAFA qualifiers in Rwanda, and the Azerbaijan tournament will provide another opportunity to measure the progress of the country's emerging talent against teams from different regions and football systems.

FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger said the tournament was created to address the unequal opportunities young players have to compete internationally.

“Talent exists everywhere, but young players do not always have the same opportunities to test themselves internationally. This tournament is about providing them with that opportunity.”

Wenger said bringing players together at U-15 level would expose them to different playing styles and football cultures while giving them more meaningful matches through which they can develop.

He also believes the experience will extend beyond the pitch, allowing young players from different countries to interact and learn from one another.

“Football can truly unite the world in a very powerful way at youth level.”

A different kind of World Cup

The Azerbaijan tournament will introduce an 8v8 format, with matches consisting of two 20-minute halves.

Rather than using a conventional knockout structure, FIFA has designed the competition to ensure that every participating team continues playing throughout the tournament.

Teams will initially compete in a qualification stage, playing between four and five round-robin matches. Their results will then determine which of six performance tiers they enter for the second stage.

Each team will play another four to five matches depending on its tier placement, with every side continuing through to the final matchday.

The winners of each tier will be crowned, while the team that finishes top of Tier A will be recognised as the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival champions.

The format is intended to prioritise player development and match experience rather than simply eliminating teams after a poor start.

The scale of the inaugural event is significant, with more than 3,000 young players, coaches and officials expected to take part.

Nearly 1,000 matches will be played across six matchdays at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku.

The opening match and the tier finals on October 30 will be staged at the iconic Crystal Hall in the Azerbaijani capital.

FIFA has also designed the schedule around player welfare, with the infrastructure allowing up to 20 matches to be played simultaneously across multiple pitches.

For the young Kenyan players, that means an opportunity to play several competitive matches against international opposition rather than making a single appearance before returning home.

The tournament is also part of FIFA's broader plan to expand international opportunities at youth level.

The inaugural boys' competition will be followed by a girls' tournament in 2027, with both the boys' and girls' editions planned to become annual events from 2028.

The concept is particularly significant for countries where reaching established FIFA youth competitions can be difficult.

By inviting Member Associations from across the football world, FIFA says the U-15 World Cup and Festival will allow countries to benchmark their youth programmes against international counterparts while giving young players, coaches and technical staff greater exposure.

For Kenya, the Azerbaijan trip therefore represents more than another youth tournament.

It offers FKF an opportunity to assess the country's emerging players in a completely different competitive environment — against teams from Africa, Europe and the Americas — while giving the players themselves an early taste of international football.

Tournament at a glance

  • Dates: October 22–31, 2026
  • First matches: October 24
  • Host: Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Kenya's group: Malta, Niger, North Macedonia and Panama
  • Format: 8v8
  • Match duration: Two 20-minute halves
  • Pitch: 68m × 47m
  • Players per team: 14
  • Staff: Up to six per delegation
  • Eligible players: Born in 2011 or 2012
  • Qualification stage: Four to five round-robin matches
  • Second stage: Six performance tiers
  • Matches per team: Up to 10 across both stages
  • Expected participants: More than 3,000 players, coaches and officials
  • Venues: Hovsan Competition Complex and Crystal Hall
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