Banda scores four as Zambia crush Egypt 6-0 in WAFCON

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Barbra Banda celebrates with Zambian teammates after scoring vs Egypt in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat [CAF Women's Football]

Barbra Banda struck four goals for Zambia as they hammered Egypt 6-0 on Tuesday in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament in Rabat.

It was the widest winning margin so far in the 16-team event, surpassing the 4-0 victory by hosts Morocco over Kenya on Sunday.

Victory took Zambia to the top of Group C with three points. Record 10-time winners and defending champions Nigeria and debutants Malawi are the other teams in the mini-league.

Banda, a 26-year forward who plays for Orlando Pride in the United States, demonstrated at the Olympic Stadium in the Moroccan capital why she is rated among the best African women footballers.

Despite dominating possession and territory, Zambia led only 1-0 at half-time through a penalty converted by 40-year-old Racheal Nachula after Amira Mohamed fouled Banda.

When Mohamed handled to conceded another penalty, Banda claimed her first goal on the hour mark, sending goalkeeper Maha Shehata the wrong way.

Banda struck again just three minutes later. Shehata wrong anticipated that Prisca Chilufya would deliver a deep cross. Instead, it came to the near post and Banda nodded the ball into the net.

When Egypt failed to clear a goalmouth scramble as full-time loomed, the ball deflected to Banda. The 2024 African Women's Footballer of the Year stuck out her right foot and netted.

Merciless Zambia scored twice more in added time. Substitute Eneless Phiri made it 5-0. Then, Banda beat Shehata at her near post with a low shot to complete a personal triumph.