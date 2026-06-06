Harambee Starlets eye Copper Queens scalp

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Harambee Starlets midfielder Fasila Adhiambo during a training session in Ndola, Zambia, on June 4, 2026. [FKF Media]

With the clock ticking towards the start of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Harambee Starlets will today take on their hosts Zambia in a Fifa Four Nations Tournament at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola.

For coach Beldine Odemba and her charges, these are not just mere friendly matches but could be their last chance to fine-tune their unit in readiness for the African challenge.

Odemba’s mission in Zambia is clear, for she is looking to make the best out of the two games and iron out the creases in her outfit that has potential but needs the clinical, ruthless edge required to fell giants.

They go into the encounter on the back of a commendable display at the Fifa series that the country hosted in April at Nyayo Stadium. They won 2-0 against India and lost by the same margin to Australia. Zimbabwe will tackle Lesotho in the first match of the day, with the Kenya-Zambia clash taking centre stage at 4pm Kenyan time.

In an earlier interview Odemba revealed that they had requested to play Zambia, which without doubt will give them the challenge they require ahead of Wafcon.

The Copper Queens are a formidable side that will offer Starlets the high-calibre physical challenge they need. The battle between the two sides will be a test of character as much as skills under the lens of Wafcon preparations as Starlets fight to prove that they can hold their own against elite African opposition. Zambia are ranked 64th in the world, while Kenya are 64 places below them at 128.

The tournament also presents a golden opportunity to youngsters who now have a chance to prove their worth.

Forwards Lorna Faith and Marion Serenge will battle for play time with seasoned striker Emily Moranga, who returned to the squad after missing some international assignments. They will compete for places with Shaline Nambengele, Violet Nanjala, Eglay Mukhwana and Catherine Khaemba.

Faith and Serenge, who represented Kenya at the 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup, were late inclusions to the squad after Tanzanian side Simba Queens failed to release Jentrix Shikangwa and Elizabeth Wambui. Odemba will have trouble selecting her starting players in a rich midfield which has captain Mwanahalima Adam, Fasila Adhiambo, Tereza Engesha and Martha Amunyolet while Lorna Nyarinda and Mercy Airo.

Veteran Ruth Ingosi is likely to start in defence alongside Elizabeth Ochaka, Leah Andiema, Vivian Nasaka and Norah Ann. Lorine Ilavonga, Mary Nthambi and Euphrasier Shilwatso are also available for selection.

In the absence of goalkeeper Lilian Awuor, who will be away alongside Farul Constanta teammate Enez Mango, Annedy Kundu and Vivian Shiyonzo will be battling for a place in the starting 11. Kenya will play the winner or loser of the Zimbabwe and Lesotho encounter on Tuesday.