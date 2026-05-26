Reprieve as champions Gor Mahia to play Mara Sugar in Homa Bay on Wednesday

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Gor Mahia players celebrate a past win during the SPortPesa Premeir League match played at Nyayo Stadium. [Gor Mahia,X]

Newly crowned SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia have received a major reprieve after the High Court cleared the way for their postponed league match against Mara Sugar to be played on Wednesday in Homa Bay.

The match had been thrown into uncertainty after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) temporarily stopped the fixture following a complaint filed by Mara Sugar over the choice of venue.

However, High Court Judge William Musyoka on Monday lifted the suspension, allowing the fixture to proceed as earlier planned at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

In the ruling delivered at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Justice Musyoka certified the matter as urgent and granted the Football Kenya Federation permission to file a substantive judicial review case challenging the SDT decision.

The court also stayed the tribunal orders that had blocked the match.

“The matter is certified urgent… there shall be a stay in terms of prayer four of the ex parte chamber summons,” read part of the ruling.

The judge directed FKF to file the substantive motion within seven days, while responses will be filed afterwards. The case will be mentioned again on June 3 for further directions.

Following the ruling, Gor Mahia confirmed that the fixture would now go on in Homa Bay as originally scheduled.

The dispute began after Mara Sugar objected to the venue change and preferred the match to be played at Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea. FKF’s Leagues and Competitions Committee rejected the proposal, saying the stadium was not an approved alternative venue and was located more than 200 kilometres from the club’s registered home ground.

The latest ruling now eases pressure on the league organisers as they race against time to complete the remaining fixtures before the official end of the season on Sunday, May 31.

Despite already being crowned league champions, Gor Mahia still have pending matches to clear before the season officially concludes.

K’Ogalo are expected to receive their league trophy and celebrate their title triumph during the final day ceremony at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.