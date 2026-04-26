FKF power struggles throw Kenyan football in jeopardy

The leadership crisis at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has thrown Kenyan football into uncertainty again.
This has raised serious concerns over the country’s readiness to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the smooth running of the SportPesa Premier League, and the preparations of the Harambee Starlets ahead of the upcoming 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
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