For Mubarak, he doesn't chase his football dream... he builds it day by day

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FC Talanta team. [File, Standard]

For Idd Mubarak, football was never just a passion.

This was a choice. One he made early on and refused to walk away from.

Now 22, Mubarak plays as a goalkeeper for FC Talanta, a government-sponsored club, after choosing to bet on himself, even when others were not convinced of his exploits.

Raised in Kitale, Mubarak had dreams that stretched far beyond the borders of his hometown.

While at Trans-Nzoia Primary School, he advanced to the national level as an individual player, where he was scouted by St. Anthony's Boys High School - Kitale, one of Kenya’s top schools when it comes to matters football.

From that moment, football stopped being just a game. It became another strand in his DNA.

Through St. Anthony's Boys High School's programme, Mubarak moved to Dagoretti High School, where he remained on scholarship.

“Football opened doors for me,” he said. “It took me through school.”

But the real test came after high school. While many returned home, Mubarak chose to stay in Nairobi, determined to build a football career.

“I knew football would be the job that puts food on my table. I had great faith in it," he said.

That belief was tested during a full season of training with Ulinzi Stars.

Day after day, he showed up, trained, and waited for an opportunity to present itself.

At the time, the team was under veteran coach Bernard Mwalala, and Mubarak hoped to secure a place in the squad. All this while, he did not receive a cent, but he soldiered on.

But the opportunity never came. The coach left, plans shifted, and Mubarak was forced to start over.

“In football, you can miss your window,” he said. “And you have to wait again.” He chose not to wait.

During that period, Mubarak faced immense financial pressure. Being a goalkeeper isn't a mean feat; it requires constant investment, from training to equipment.

"The gloves I use cost up to Sh10,000. If you don’t have the right ones, you risk getting injured or even posting poor performances. So, it’s not something you can compromise on.”

Still, he kept pushing on. He paid for extra training sessions out of his own pocket, built his own routine, and pushed himself beyond what was expected.

“You have to invest in yourself,” he said. “This is your career.”

For Mubarak, support was not always straightforward. While his sister, Sarah Rashid, believed in him from the onset, others were cautious, especially with the risks that come with being a goalkeeper.

Yet even in their doubts, they still showed up for him. No matter what, they were there.

“There are many people who have helped me,” he says. “Some are family, some are not. I’m grateful to all of them.”

Even in uncertain moments, Mubarak held on to one belief: “Watu wa Mungu hawakosi nguvu (God's people will never lack strength),” he said.

For him, it is a reminder that as long as one has faith, their strength to rise again will never fade.

One may struggle, grow weary, but giving up was never an option.

His path took him through several clubs, including Congo Boys, Darajani Gogo, Mombasa Stars, and Luanda Villa, each step sharpening his game and pushing him forward.

Eventually, FC Talanta came calling. Now with the club, Mubarak continues to grow, but he is far from being settled.

“I’m not satisfied. Every day I wake up with the drive to be a better goalkeeper. I know what I have to offer, and I believe I can go further.”

Without an agent, he has had to rely on his performance to move forward, something that has made his path more challenging.

“People only see the end product,” he said. “They don’t see the work behind it.”

For Mubarak, all that work is building towards something greater than himself. More than anything, he wants to earn a call-up to join the national football team, Harambee Stars.

“It would mean everything to wear the Kenyan jersey,” he said. “To play for my country, I would give it my all.”

For players with big dreams, Mubarak’s message is rooted in persistence and faith.

“It may be difficult, but don’t give up,” he said. “Show up, keep pushing, and keep praying. Everything you do, you have to believe it will work out.”