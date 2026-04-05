Harambee Starlets upbeat ahead of Fifa series

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Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba in a past training session. [File, Standard]

The women’s national senior team Harambee Starlets are upbeat ahead of the four-nation inaugural Fifa Women’s series to be host from April 11 to 15 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Starlets are currently in camp preparing for the tournament that will see them play Australia, India and Malawi.

The series is timely and will serve as part of Starlets preparations for the postponed Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) that will now be staged from July 26 to August 16.

Head coach Beldine Odemba named a 31-player provisional squad that reported to camp on April 1. Kenya Police Bullets forward Terry Engesha who returns to the side after missing a call-up to the Wafcon team said was elated to be back in the squad.

“I’m happy to get another chance to showcase my talent. It is a privilege to be in the team and I will not take it for granted.”

She added that they are looking forward to good performance in the series. “The camp is good, everyone is pushing themselves and in this Fifa series we are hoping to perform well so that we can get another opportunity to play for the nation and so that the young players can also learn from us.”

Youngster Valarie Nekesa of Soccer Assassins said that with most of the players having trained and played together for a while is an advantage because of team cohesion.

“We started well and in high tempo which means that each one of us is in great form and pushing to get better. We will enhance our teamwork and ensure that when we play those friendlies we have jelled properly.”

Former Junior Starlets star Marion Serenge who received her first senior team call-up will be hoping to make the final squad. The former Archbishop Njenga striker who now plies her trade in Uganda for St Noa has been impressive leading her side to victories in the Ugandan women’s league.