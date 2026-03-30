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FIFA Series: Harambee Stars thrash Grenada 3-0 to win bronze

By Robert Abong'o | Mar. 30, 2026
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Harambee Stars players celebrate Ryan Ogam's goals vs Greanda in the FIFA Series at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali, Rwanda. [Harambee Stars, Facebook].

Harambee Stars secured their first-ever win in the FIFA Series after beating Grenada 3-0 to claim third place in a match played on Monday at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya put up a strong performance from the start, showing hunger and control as they dominated possession and created several early chances.

Their bright start paid off in the 14th minute when Austin Odhiambo reacted quickly to score from a rebound after Grenada’s goalkeeper failed to hold onto Ryan Ogam’s shot.

The Stars continued to press forward and were rewarded again before the break. A well-coordinated team move from a corner saw the ball move through Odhiambo, Duke Abuya, and Ben Stanley Omondi before reaching Ogam, who calmly finished to make it 2-0.

Heading into the second half with a comfortable lead, coach Benni McCarthy made several changes to keep the team fresh. Daniel Sakari, Brian Bwire, Alphonse Omija, Zech Obiero, and Wilson Lenkupae were introduced, and they added more energy and pace to the game.

The changes paid off as Kenya remained in control and continued to push for more goals. Their efforts were rewarded in the 81st minute when Obiero sealed the win with the third goal.

A smooth attacking move involving Ouma, Sakari, and Lenkupae set up Obiero, who finished confidently to put the result beyond doubt.

Harambee Stars had started the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Estonia before losing on penalties, a result that sent them to the third-place playoff.

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