Harambee Stars seek redemption in Rwanda after Senegal defeat, says McCarthy

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Harambee Stars training at Nyayo Stadium ahead of their FIFA Series trip to Rwanda on March 23, 2026. [Harambee Stars, Facebook]

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says the team is determined to bounce back from their heavy 8-0 defeat to Senegal as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA Series in Rwanda.

Speaking during the final training at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday ahead of their departure to Rwanda, McCarthy admitted the team’s 8-0 loss to the African champions was a painful experience, but attributed the result largely to the decision to field a young and inexperienced squad.

The tournament, scheduled to run from March 24 to March 31 in Kigali, will serve as an important preparation platform for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure, McCarthy said the technical bench had deliberately experimented with younger players in the Senegal match in a bid to identify talent for the future.

“Obviously the last game, that wasn’t Kenya. We were up against the AFCON champions and when you have a squad full of new players, young players and experimental players, it’s not a good reflection on the team or the players,” McCarthy said.

He added that constant changes in scheduled opponents also disrupted the team’s preparation, forcing the coaching staff to adjust plans at the last minute.

“We were supposed to play Madagascar and Comoros, then it changed again to Equatorial Guinea, and suddenly a week before the tournament we ended up playing Senegal,” he explained.

“From that situation, we honoured the fixture, but we were punished by real international football.”

Despite the humiliating defeat, McCarthy insisted the experience provided valuable lessons for the young squad and will help the team grow stronger.

“We won’t experiment again with too many young players in such matches. Now we want to focus on building the strongest possible team for the future,” he said.

The squad held its final training session at Nyayo National Stadium before departing for Kigali, where they will face Estonia national football team on March 27 at Amahoro Stadium.

Depending on the outcome of that match, Kenya will then face either Rwanda national football team or Grenada national football team on March 30.

McCarthy believes the tournament presents an opportunity for the national side to restore confidence and show Kenyan fans that the Senegal result was merely a setback.

“We all know how the last game ended, so now we have an opportunity to rectify that and put something positive back in the minds of Kenyan fans,” he said.

“I think the national team has progressed in a good way, and we don’t want that last result to determine where we are going.”

The coach also revealed that the technical bench is now focusing on recruiting stronger players with Kenyan heritage playing in international leagues to boost the national team.

“For the AFCON team we want the strongest possible players that we have out there,” he said.

Among the players returning to the squad is midfielder Mohammed Bajaber, who recently joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Bajaber said his experience abroad has helped him develop technically and tactically.

“Being around different coaches and different environments has made me a better player, not just physically but also technically and tactically,” Bajaber said.

“I’m playing regularly now, which has given me confidence. Coming here to represent the national team is a great opportunity.”

The FIFA Series tournament will provide Harambee Stars with valuable international exposure as they build a competitive squad ahead of major continental competitions.

For McCarthy and his team, the trip to Rwanda represents more than just another tournament—it is a chance to rebuild pride, restore belief and show that Kenya can still compete at the highest level.

“Our focus now is the next game. We are only as good as our last performance, and this is our chance to show a different side of Kenyan football,” McCarthy said.