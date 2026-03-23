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Arteta defends Kepa selection after blunder sinks Arsenal in League Cup final

By AFP | Mar. 23, 2026
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Arsenal's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (L) vies with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku (R) during the English League Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on March 22, 2026. [Adrian Dennis / AFP]

Mikel Arteta defended his decision to select Kepa Arrizabalaga in the League Cup final after the Arsenal goalkeeper's costly mistake sparked a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

Kepa was guilty of a horrendous blunder in the second half at Wembley when he let Rayan Cherki's cross slip through his fingers, gifting Nico O'Reilly the chance to head in City's opener.

Arsenal never recovered and O'Reilly struck again four minutes later to leave the Gunners still waiting for their first major trophy since 2020.

Arteta had opted to keep faith with Kepa instead of picking first-choice stopper David Raya because the former Chelsea star has been a regular in the League Cup this season.

The gamble backfired as Kepa endured another League Cup final moment to forget after his 2019 refusal to be substituted by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri prior to a penalty shoot-out defeat against Manchester City in which he failed to save a kick.

Kepa also missed a penalty in a shoot-out loss to Liverpool three years later.

Asked about the criticism of his decision, Arteta said: "I understand but I have to do what is right and fair.

"Kepa had played all the competition, I think it would have been unfair to him and the team to do something different.

"He had gone all the way through this competition. Errors are part of football and unfortunately it happened today at a crucial moment."

Sitting nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal were favoured to beat City but they failed to rise to the occasion.

Far too conservative for long periods at Wembley, Arsenal remain without a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup after their quadruple bid came to a painful end.

"Very sad, very hard one to take. We know how much it means and how much we wanted it. The fact we haven't delivered that is disappointing and leaves a bad taste," Arteta said.

"First half we were the better team and had the biggest chance of the game, if we scored that it would have changed the game.

"In the first 20 minutes of the second half we weren't at our best. We struggled to get out of our block and conceded the goal in an unexpected manner obviously.

"You have to give credit to the opposition. They raised their level and capitalised on their moments. We didn't."

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